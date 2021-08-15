Pexels/Artem Podrez Celebrity

After learning of their conditions that can sometimes be painful and debilitating, these celebrities somehow find a way to push through and come to terms with them.

AceShowbiz - Many world-renowned stars and successful public figures get to where they are now through hard works and determination. Most of the times, if not in every case, they need stamina to keep up with gruelling schedules.

Faced with such pressure, they still have to put on their best smiles to show to the public. But who'd guess that behind that cheerful attitude some of them hide their pain as they struggle to push through with their chronic illness.

Using their platforms, they not only get candid about their hard times, but also how they manage to overcome it. As such spirit can come handy at any moment, especially in this trying time, let's find out how these stars keep positive attitude despite their chronic illness.

1. Christina Applegate WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Christina Applegate learned that she has multiple sclerosis several months ago, so it's still pretty new to her. Thankfully, she has been supported by people she knows who also have this condition. "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do," she said when announcing her diagnosis on Twitter. Acknowledging that it's not easy, the former "Samantha Who?" star is still determined to push through as she wrote, "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

2. Venus Williams Instagram Physical endurance is one the most important qualities of an athlete, and Venus Williams has shown it on the tennis court while dealing with Sjogren's syndrome, an incurable autoimmune disease that causes fatigue. "It's obviously something that you learn to live with the best you can," she told PEOPLE in 2018 about living with it after first revealing her diagnosis in 2011. "I think it's about living life on your own terms and looking at it as a challenge, not as the end all."

3. Bella Hadid Instagram Had it not been because of her lyme disease, Bella Hadid may have competed at Olympics by now. The daughter of Yolanda Hadid was an equestrian before she debuted as a model, but she had to give up her dreams to compete at the 2016 Summer Olympics after she, along with her mother and brother Anwar Hadid, was diagnosed with the disease in 2012. Sharing her positive outlook, she told The Telegraph in 2017, "Everything happens for a reason, that's my motto now, and I'm so happy to be where I am." She also still keeps her hope that one day she can start riding horse again.

4. Selma Blair Instagram First revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has found deeper connection with her body and makeup. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life," the "Cruel Intentions" actress said in a May 2021 cover story for Town & Country. She added, "I don't mind if my muscles get caught at the intersection of a slow brain signal. I just want those words to come from lips covered in Chanel gloss."

5. Morgan Freeman Instagram Since diagnosed with fibromyalgia, Morgan Freeman had to give up his hobbies such as sailing and flying jet aircraft because the excruciating pain in his left arm is so debilitating that these activities are no longer possible or safe for him to do. But he decided not to get stuck on what he's no longer able to do and "move on" instead. "There is a point to changes like these. I have to move on to other things, to other conceptions of myself. I play golf, I still work, and I can be pretty happy just walking the land," he said in a 2012 interview with Esquire magazine.

6. Selena Gomez Instagram Selena Gomez was barely 20 and had so many things ahead of her when she was diagnosed with lupus. Using her platform to raise awareness about the disease, she felt "lucky" after her best friend Francia Raisa donated her kidney to the "Wolves" singer in 2017. "Thankfully one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life," she said when speaking at the Lupus Research Alliance's Breaking Through Gala in New York City months after the surgery. "And I am doing quite well now."

7. Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian doesn't let psoriasis ruin her life. Opening up about the condition that can cause scales and red patches that are itchy and sometimes painful after she was diagnosed with it in 2010, the reality TV star said in 2019, "I've become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis," along with a photo of her skin. She went on encouraging others who are struggling with the same condition, "If you have psoriasis, you can't let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over."

8. Michael J. Fox WENN/Jason Mendez If you wonder why Michael J. Fox has rarely appeared on TV or movies since 2000s, it's because of his Parkinson's disease. He first opened up about it in 1998, although he had learned of the diagnosis seven years earlier. After living with it for almost 30 years, the "Back to the Future" star shared on "Today" how he rediscovered his optimism. "Optimism is a choice," he said in November 2020. "But in a way, it isn't. There's no other choice. I don't think there's any other viable choice than to hope for the best and work toward it."

9. Lady GaGa Instagram In a lengthy statement revealing her struggle with fibromyalgia, Lady GaGa admitted the illness has changed her life and the "mental and physical pain ingrained in me a trauma." She added though, "But I am a strong and powerful woman who is aware of the love I have around me from my team, my family and friends, my doctors and from my incredible fans who I know will never give up on me." With this support, she declared, "I will never give up on my dreams of art and music. I am continuing to learn how to transcend this because I know I can."

10. Charlie Sheen WENN/Nikki Nelson Charlie Sheen admitted he "immediately wanted to eat a bullet" when he was diagnosed with AIDS in 2011. But after accepting the illness, he is "grateful" for the health care he has received since his diagnosis. "I'm so grateful for what was available when it happened," the former "Two and a Half Men" star said in 2017, adding, "and even more grateful for what's available right now, when I'm, I'm in the middle of it, you know?" He added that some days "are better than others. But, but most days are pretty frickin' cool."