Olivia Jade Confirms 'Single' Status After Breaking Up With BF Jackson Guthy

Instagram Celebrity

The 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli previously split from the musician in 2019 in the wake of her parents' college admissions scandal.

Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Jade let fans know that she's "single" and ready to mingle. The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who dated Jackson Guthy for two years, confirmed that they already broke up.

The 21-year-old YouTube star revealed her relationship status via Instagram Story on Thursday, August 12. After a fan asked "Are you single?" she replied, "I am indeed," over a selfie.

Olivia Jade confirmed she split from Jackson Guthy.

Olivia and Jackson previously split in May 2019 while he was focusing on his musical career. "Olivia and Jackson have been cooling off for a couple months," a source told Us Weekly at that time. "They aren't together anymore, but are still very cordial and really do remain friends."

However, another source revealed that the college admission scandal involving Olivia's parents factored into their separation. "Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him," said the insider. "It wasn't necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn't be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult."

Olivia's parents Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to forking out 500,000 to help her and sister Isabella Rose Giannulli secure places at the University of Southern California. The "Fuller House" alum and her fashion designer husband, however, have served their prison sentence and satisfied their fines.

Olivia opened up about the scandal in a December 2020 episode of "Red Table Talk". She admitted to Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, "It's been hard. I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

"I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity - I don't deserve pity. We messed up," she continued. "I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up'. I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened', or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part,' but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."