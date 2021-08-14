 
 

Kit Harington Gets Real About Why He Wants to Distance Himself From Stoic Jon Snow Character

Kit Harington Gets Real About Why He Wants to Distance Himself From Stoic Jon Snow Character
HBO
Celebrity

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the 'Game of Thrones' star shares his belief that the Second World War has compelled men to have mental blockage.

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kit Harington is keen to leave his "Game of Thrones" character in the dust, insisting that's a role he no longer wants to play.

The Brit shot to fame as stoic Jon Snow on the hit fantasy series, but admits the world doesn't need any more emotionless macho roles, and he's looking for parts that take him far away from "Game of Thrones".

"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son," Harington said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

  See also...

"We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don't want to play any more. It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of."

In his latest role in the Amazon Prime anthology series "Modern Love", Kit plays an Irish tech boffin who falls in love with a student on a train. There's even a "Game of Thrones" gag in the episode when the brother of Harington's character tries to understand what a medievalist studies.

When speaking to E! News about the particular scene, the husband of actress Rose Leslie assured that it was not an improvisation from co-star Jack Reynor. "No, that was in the script," he stated. "And it's one of the main reasons I did the piece. You know, I read that and I pissed myself laughing."

You can share this post!

Lizzo Spills Plan to Do Shots From Chris Evans' Naked Chest After Drunk DM

Elton John Pairs Up Pop Stars and Athletes to Trade Skills in New TV Series
Related Posts
Kit Harington's Alcohol Addiction Put His Marriage to Rose Leslie Under Strain

Kit Harington's Alcohol Addiction Put His Marriage to Rose Leslie Under Strain

Kit Harington Discusses Going to Rehab Due to 'Mental Difficulty' After 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington Discusses Going to Rehab Due to 'Mental Difficulty' After 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Step Out With Baby After Quietly Welcoming First Child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Step Out With Baby After Quietly Welcoming First Child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting First Child

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting First Child

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

Travel Blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma for Weeks With Brain Injury After Scooter Accident in Bali

Travel Blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma for Weeks With Brain Injury After Scooter Accident in Bali

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'Closer Than Ever' Following Tough Year

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'Closer Than Ever' Following Tough Year