 
Kit Harington Reacts to Controversy Over 'Black Out Nights' for 'Slave Play'
Despite the criticism, the 'Game of Thrones' actor defends the 'black out nights,' calling the first black out performance earlier this month an 'incredible show.'

  • Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kit Harington speaks out against critics regarding the "black-only night" in his West End show "Slave Play". Despite the criticism, the actor claimed that the idea was an "incredibly positive thing."

Of the matter, Kit told BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, "I've come to realize or believe that it's an incredibly positive thing." The "Game of Thrones" star called the first black out performance earlier this month an "incredible show."

"Number one, if you are white, no-one's stopping you buying a ticket, it's not illegal to buy a ticket for that show, if you want to come," he said. "It's saying, 'We would prefer the audience to be like this.' "

He further noted, "Number two, I've been going to the theater since I was young with my mom. I've only ever really known predominantly white audiences. It is still a particularly white space. So to have the argument that, oh, this is discriminating against white people, is I think vaguely strange and ridiculous."

"Slave Play" author Jeremy also defended the decision and said he was "so excited" to put on nights in the West End where tickets were only sold to people who identified as black. He said, "It is a necessity to radically invite them in with initiatives that say 'you're invited.' Specifically you."

Among the critics was then PM Rishi Sunak. A spokesman for Rishi said that the idea was "concerning," adding that arts should be "inclusive and open to everyone."

"The Prime Minister is a big supporter of the arts and he believes that the arts should be inclusive and open to everyone, particularly where those arts venues are in receipt of public funding," the spokesman continued. "Obviously, these reports are concerning and further information is being sought. But clearly, restricting audiences on the basis of race would be wrong and divisive."

"Slave Play" was a success on Broadway and nominated for 12 Tonys. It explores themes of "race, identity and sexuality" on a plantation in the old Deep South.

