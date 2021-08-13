 
 

Beyonce's Mom Mourns the Singer Former Trainer's Death of COVID Complications

Beyonce's Mom Mourns the Singer Former Trainer's Death of COVID Complications
https://www.beyonce.com/Instagram
Celebrity

Taking to her Instagram account to share the sad news, Tina Knowles says she's 'heartbroken' after learning that Craig Adams, who also acted as security for Destiny's Child, passed away after contracting the virus.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is losing someone dear to her due to COVID-19. Her mother Tina Knowles has revealed that the singer's former personal trainer Craig Adams passed away following complications from the coronavirus.

Craig, who also acted as security for Destiny's Child, was said to be in good health, but the novel coronavirus attacked his lungs and caused him to suffer from kidney failure. He eventually succumbed to the disease and breathed his last on Tuesday night, August 11.

"I am heartbroken this morning," Tina posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday along with a picture of Craig. "I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid."

  See also...

The 67-year-old went on sharing, "This horrible killer disease attacked his organs , his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night. Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy!"

Lamenting the family's losses due to the virus, the fashion designer added, "This is only the latest of Many friends and family that were lost to Covid." She went on remembering Craig, "Craig was Beyonce's trainer and later security for Destiny's Child. ! He was like a family member . Such a beautiful human being , kind , loving, and gentle. RIP Craig we love you!"

Beyonce herself has not taken to her social media account to express her condolences, but she and her mother have been helping those who are deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Back in May 2020, the mother-daughter duo teamed up to offer free testing in Houston. In April of the same year, the "Formation" singer also partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's #Startsmall, donating $6 million to aid organizations that provide mental wellness services.

You can share this post!

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

Mayim Bialik Says 'Sorry' to Those Who 'Don't Like' Her as New 'Jeopardy!' Host
Related Posts
Beyonce's Twins Join Big Sister Blue Ivy in New Ivy Park Kids Campaign

Beyonce's Twins Join Big Sister Blue Ivy in New Ivy Park Kids Campaign

Beyonce Learns to Listen to Her Body Amid Struggle With Insomnia

Beyonce Learns to Listen to Her Body Amid Struggle With Insomnia

Beyonce Turns Into Cannabis Farmer While Working on New Music

Beyonce Turns Into Cannabis Farmer While Working on New Music

Beyonce Flaunts Bare Butt in New Ivy Park x Adidas Ad for Its Rodeo Collection

Beyonce Flaunts Bare Butt in New Ivy Park x Adidas Ad for Its Rodeo Collection

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'