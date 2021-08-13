Beyonce's Mom Mourns the Singer Former Trainer's Death of COVID Complications

https://www.beyonce.com/Instagram Celebrity

Taking to her Instagram account to share the sad news, Tina Knowles says she's 'heartbroken' after learning that Craig Adams, who also acted as security for Destiny's Child, passed away after contracting the virus.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is losing someone dear to her due to COVID-19. Her mother Tina Knowles has revealed that the singer's former personal trainer Craig Adams passed away following complications from the coronavirus.

Craig, who also acted as security for Destiny's Child, was said to be in good health, but the novel coronavirus attacked his lungs and caused him to suffer from kidney failure. He eventually succumbed to the disease and breathed his last on Tuesday night, August 11.

"I am heartbroken this morning," Tina posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday along with a picture of Craig. "I found out this morning that this amazing human being Craig Adams from Houston passed away last night from Covid."

The 67-year-old went on sharing, "This horrible killer disease attacked his organs , his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night. Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy!"

Lamenting the family's losses due to the virus, the fashion designer added, "This is only the latest of Many friends and family that were lost to Covid." She went on remembering Craig, "Craig was Beyonce's trainer and later security for Destiny's Child. ! He was like a family member . Such a beautiful human being , kind , loving, and gentle. RIP Craig we love you!"

Beyonce herself has not taken to her social media account to express her condolences, but she and her mother have been helping those who are deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Back in May 2020, the mother-daughter duo teamed up to offer free testing in Houston. In April of the same year, the "Formation" singer also partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's #Startsmall, donating $6 million to aid organizations that provide mental wellness services.