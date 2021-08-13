Mayim Bialik Says 'Sorry' to Those Who 'Don't Like' Her as New 'Jeopardy!' Host

NBC TV

AceShowbiz - Mayim Bialik has reacted to fans' reaction to her being the new host for "Jeopardy!". Many fans expressed disappointment over the new casting and thought LeVar Burton should be the one replacing Alex Trebek. Taking to her Instagram account, Mayim shared a message for those who were not happy with her casting.

In an Instagram video that she shared on Wednesday, August 11, Mayim admitted that she's "very very thrilled" for being tapped to host the long-running game show. "I'm excited, I've got a lot of emails. Anyone whom I know and love have been emailing and texting me, I may be not be able to respond. Like, I'm trying my best," she explained.

Before ending the clip, Mayim addressed the disappointed fans. "If you don't like me as the new host of Jeopardy, I'm sorry," "The Big Bang Theory" actress said, before adding, "I love LeVar Burton." She continued, "I've worked with him on 'Big Bang Theory'. I really have great respect for everybody who guest-hosted."

"Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards, who was named as the regular host of the game show, also reacted to the new accouncement. "I love this show and everything it stands for," so he wrote. "I was incredibly lucky to have a front row seat to watch Alex who will forever be the best to ever do it. I pledge to Jeopardy fans everywhere that I will work to create the best show possible for our contestants to shine. This show is and will forever be about the contestants and the amazing clues."

It was announced earlier this week that Mayim will front primetime and spin-off specials, while Mike will host the syndicated show. "We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America's Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!," Ravi Ahuja, the chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures says in a statement. "We took this decision incredibly seriously."

In her statement, Mayim said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family. What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumour from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I'm so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I'm just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we've had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started."