 
 

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding Cake Sold for $2K After Bidding War

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding Cake Sold for $2K After Bidding War
Celebrity

A slice of the wedding cake from the royal wedding more than 40 years ago has gone under the hammer for more than $2,000 following bidding frenzy in an auction.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - A slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cake has sold for $2,565 (£1,850) at auction, more than 40 years after the royal couple tied the knot.

After frenzied bidding, the collectible treat went under the hammer on Wednesday (11Aug21) to buyer Gerry Layton for well over its estimated price guide, which ranged from $414 (£300) to $690 (£500).

Layton, who described himself as a monarchist, will add the piece to his collection of royal souvenirs, the Huffington Post reports.

"I thought I would like to add it to my estate, which will be going to charity after my death," he said. "I also thought that I could put it up as a raffle prize with some of the money going to (homeless charity) Centrepoint, which Princess Di was patron of (sic)."

  See also...

He joked, "I will have to think of a way to stop myself from trying to eat it though."

Chris Albury, of Dominic Winter Auctioneers, was "amazed" at the number of bidders who were interested, with potential buyers based in the U.K., U.S., and the Middle East.

The large piece of cake features a detailed, sugared design of the royal coat of arms in gold, red, blue and silver. It was given to Moya Smith, a royal staffer, who preserved it with cling film.

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on 29 July 1981.

The newlyweds had commissioned more than 20 cakes for the big day.

You can share this post!

John David Washington Admits He's Confused by 'Tenet' Plot

Shia LaBeouf Lands First Movie Role as Saint Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
Related Posts
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding Cake Up for Sale 40 Years After Their Nuptials

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding Cake Up for Sale 40 Years After Their Nuptials

Princess Diana's Royal Car Sold for $72,000 in Auction

Princess Diana's Royal Car Sold for $72,000 in Auction

Journalist Insists BBC Bombshell Interview Was Not Responsible for Princess Diana's Death

Journalist Insists BBC Bombshell Interview Was Not Responsible for Princess Diana's Death

BBC to Return BAFTA Award for Princess Diana Interview Amid Bank Statement Scandal

BBC to Return BAFTA Award for Princess Diana Interview Amid Bank Statement Scandal

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'