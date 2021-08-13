Shia LaBeouf Lands First Movie Role as Saint Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

WENN/Avalon Movie

The troubled 'Transformers' actor has been cast as a holy man in an upcoming movie by director Abel Ferrara, marking his first role since facing sexual abuse accusations.

AceShowbiz - Shia LaBeouf has landed his first lead role since facing allegations of sexual abuse from his ex - as a saint.

The actor, who was accused of abuse in a lawsuit by former girlfriend FKA Twigs, has been cast in director Abel Ferrara's upcoming film about Italian holy man Padre Pio.

The filmmaker confirmed the news in a new chat with Variety, stating, "We're doing a film about Padre Pio, he's a monk from Puglia. It's set in Italy right after World War I."

"He's now a saint, he had stigmata. He was also in the middle of a very heavy political period in world history. He was very young before he became a saint, so Shia LaBeouf is going to play the monk."

Filming is set to begin in October (21).

In December (20), FKA Twigs sued LaBeouf, claiming he physically, emotionally, and mentally abused her while they were in a relationship. LaBeouf initially apologised but later denied the accusations.

Meanwhile, the "Transformers" star appeared in court on 27 May (21) to face charges of battery and petty theft.

Shia was placed into a judicial diversion programme, which, when completed, will lead to the dismissal of his misdemeanour charge, linked to a man he allegedly attacked last summer (20) at his place of work.

His victim filed a police report and officials determined the actor was the aggressor. The Los Angeles City Attorney charged the actor with misdemeanour battery and petty theft - for stealing the man's hat.