John David Washington Admits He's Confused by 'Tenet' Plot

The 'Ballers' actor reveals he didn't really understand the confusing time-travelling storyline in Christopher Nolan's latest feature film when agreeing to star in it.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Tenet" actor John David Washington didn't understand the confusing Christopher Nolan film.

John, who is the son of Oscar-winning star Denzel Washington, took the lead role in the action movie, despite not really following the tricky time-travelling plot.

"Honestly, the way I work, I never understand any of the scripts I work on at first sight," he told Britain's I newspaper. "Or I have this false sense of understanding. I never feel like I understand the movie until maybe a year later, or when the movie comes out."

John, who also starred in the HBO series "Ballers", recently admitted he started a career in American football to escape his famous father's shadow.

"I am related to the man," he shared. "And I can't do anything about it. Because of his position in the business, I became an introvert."

"I rebelled as a teenager, but I put that resentment into physical activity, which was football. It requires a helmet, so nobody sees your face. They see the name Washington, but they don't know who you are. They don't care."

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington said in a 2018 interview that he's glad his son quit football. The actor was worried because his son suffered countless concussions as an athlete.

And he's so proud of John's achievement. "That's my son, I love my boy and I'm just happy he's his own man, he's independent," says Washington. "He's really good at what he does, and the fact that he's been fighting to make his own mark, he didn't want any help from me, I didn't help him get onto Ballers or anything like that. The only way I helped him get into Ballers was introducing him to football as a kid, so maybe that helped."