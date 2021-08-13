'Love and Hip Hop: Miami' Star Prince Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence and Kidnapping

Instagram Celebrity

The former VH1 reality TV star is facing domestic violence, kidnapping, and battery charges as he has been taken into custody by law enforcement in Miami, Florida.

AceShowbiz - Former "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star Prince has been arrested on domestic violence and kidnapping charges.

The one-time reality TV star, real name Christopher Michael Harty, was taken into custody on Wednesday (11Aug21) in Miami, Florida, The Sun reports.

In addition to domestic violence charges, Harty is facing charges for kidnapping and battery. He was also charged with a handful of less-serious offences, including possession of drugs without a prescription and disorderly conduct.

Further details about the case have not been released.

Prince was among the inaugural cast of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" when the series premiered in 2018, but was edited out of the third season. He has not been confirmed to return for the delayed fourth season.

Harty has continued releasing music since being booted from the series, and he released his most recent single in June (21).

According to The Sun, the musician appeared in a since-deleted Instagram Stories video shortly before his arrest, in which he appeared to wear the same earrings as were shown in his mugshot.

Before falling foul of the law, Prince was due to appear at a press conference on Wednesday night to promote his "Celebrity Boxing" match against TikTok star HolyGod, which is scheduled for 2 October (21), but he was a no show.

In May (21), TMZ reported that Prince was involved in a physical altercation with rapper Tory Lanez, the same star who was charged with felony assault after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last summer (Jul20).

At the time, Harty told police officers the "Motorboat" rapper punched him in the face at a Miami club.

A representative for Lanez denied the assault and claimed he hadn't been anywhere near Harty at the time of the attack.