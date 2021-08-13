'Love and Hip Hop' Star Prince Tears Up in Court as He Faces Domestic Violence, Kidnapping Charges

VH1 Celebrity

The party promoter, known as the 'Prince of South Beach', is seen wiping tears away from his face during his bond court hearing after he was arrested on Wednesday, August 11.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince (II) clearly had a tough day amid his serious legal issues. The reality TV star, who appeared in the first two seasons of "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami", broke down in tears when appearing in court on Thursday, August 12 to face domestic violence and kidnapping charges.

In a video from his court appearance, Prince, whose real name is Christopher Harty, looked emotional as he wiped tears away from his face several times while listening to the judge's order during his bond court hearing. He was wearing an orange prison garb with his hands being handcuffed.

Instead of sympathizing with Prince, social media users trolled him over the crying footage. "That's embarrassing as hell !" one person commented. Another remarked, "N***a is you crying."

A third noted, "Should've cried when you put hands on the woman." A fourth commenter echoed the sentiment, "Is he crying? Nahhh don't cry nie.. you wasn't crying when you was doing the crime."

"Karma for you huh," another said, while someone else seemingly suggested that Prince was faking his tears as writing, "Everytime the judge put her head down he was cool when she lifted it he was rubbing skin and sniffing air."

Prince was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 11 in Miami, Florida, The Sun reports. He is facing multiple charges, including domestic violence, kidnapping and battery. He was also charged with a handful of less-serious offences, including possession of drugs without a prescription and disorderly conduct.

He was granted a $25,000 bond in court on Thursday, but it's unclear if he has been released or not.

Prior to his arrest, Prince was set to participate in a celebrity boxing match on Wednesday. He was due to appear at a press conference on Wednesday night to promote the match against TikTok star HolyGod, which is scheduled for October 2, but he was a no show.