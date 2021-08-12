 
 

Bethenny Frankel Encourages Fans to Be 'Truthful and Real' as She Posts Unfiltered Pic in Underwear

Bethenny Frankel Encourages Fans to Be 'Truthful and Real' as She Posts Unfiltered Pic in Underwear
Instagram
Celebrity

When sharing messages about body positivity, the 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum claims that 'filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls' and women's self esteem.'

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel is not a fan of using beauty filters on social media. While sharing an unfiltered picture of herself in underwear and sports bra, "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum encouraged her fans to be "truthful and real" to themselves.

The TV personality posted the mirror selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, August 10. She first kicked off her caption by stating, "If I were a 'filterer' I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50. #zeroglam #zerofilter."

"Why do I mention this all the time? Because I think it's important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls' and women's self esteem," she explained further. "It's courageous and beautiful to be real at any age."

"I realize that fake and filtered sells," the author concluded her post. "But I'm happy over here with my followers who appreciate the difference. #NationalShapewearDay @skinnygirlbrand shapewear."

  See also...

The former "Bethenny Ever After" star has since been applauded by her fans for her messages of body positivity. One person gushed, "Yay! Love this! Love your transparency!" Another individual praised, "The realesttttt." A third replied, "Love this Bethenny... real true and authentic .... You're inspiration to many women, love and light."

Some others, however, wondered whether Bethenny has had plastic surgery. "Is plastic surgery a filter?" one user asked, to which the reality star replied, "I wouldn't know...ask someone who has had it."

Someone else commented, "You look fabulous.. but made lose the boob job and Botox .. hair color then tell women and young girls how beautiful being real is. I'm not hatin im just sayin." In response, Bethenny wrote back, "I don't have hair color in. My roots are gray & I haven't had a haircut in a very long time. I had a lift years ago Bc I had very saggy boobs since high school."

This was not the first time for Bethenny to weigh in on beauty filters. Back in August 2020, she posted an unfiltered selfie on Instagram and noted, "The more I see photos on social media that are filtered, contoured, eyelashed, extensioned, & retouched - the more important it is to post #nofilter, real, everyday photos. I want to show our daughters (and sons) a realistic female image. THISiswhatilooklike #thisisme #unfilteredse."

You can share this post!

Tarek El Moussa 'Switches Up' His Wedding Plans With Heather Rae Young Because 'Something Was Off'

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West for Helping Her Be 'True' to Herself and 'More Confident'

Related Posts
Bethenny Frankel Feels 'Pretty Lucky' Matching With Paul Bernon on Dating App During First Date

Bethenny Frankel Feels 'Pretty Lucky' Matching With Paul Bernon on Dating App During First Date

Bethenny Frankel's Divorce Eventually Finalized Amid Paul Bernon Engagement Rumors

Bethenny Frankel's Divorce Eventually Finalized Amid Paul Bernon Engagement Rumors

Bethenny Frankel Sparks Paul Bernon Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring

Bethenny Frankel Sparks Paul Bernon Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes for Dissing Meghan Markle Following 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry'

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes for Dissing Meghan Markle Following 'Oprah With Meghan and Harry'

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member