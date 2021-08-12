 
 

Tarek El Moussa 'Switches Up' His Wedding Plans With Heather Rae Young Because 'Something Was Off'

Tarek El Moussa 'Switches Up' His Wedding Plans With Heather Rae Young Because 'Something Was Off'
Claiming that he and his fiancee have 'been on the same page about the wedding since day one,' the 'Flip or Flop' star admits that they recently 'went in a different direction' with their wedding planner.

AceShowbiz - Tarek El Moussa claimed he needed to "switch up" his wedding plans with Heather Rae Young. Revealing the reason why he and his fiancee scrapped their original plans, the "Flip or Flop" star admitted that "something was off."

The 39-year-old shared his story via Instagram on Tuesday, August 10. Alongside a video of him and Heather working on their wedding planning, he kicked off his lengthy message, "Yesterday @heatherraeyoung and I got our first sneak peak of what our wedding will look like... and of course I was looking at all the details and all the designs but really all I could think was how lucky I am to be marrying the love of my life."

"Basically when we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off," the ex-husband of Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) added. "At that point we had already decided on the wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it's not official until it's official."

"I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so... we decided to switch everything up," the father of two continued. "We went in a different direction with the wedding planner and we both fell in love with a different location. Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot."

Tarek went on to note that he and Heather "have always been on the same page about the wedding since day one." He then concluded, "We want it to be a really fun celebration but we also want it to be special and a celebration about us spending the rest of our lives with each other and as a family. There's nothing more important than her and our family and we can't wait for the day to reflect and celebrate that. Ready to #fliphername !!"

The news arrived after Tarek and Heather celebrated their second anniversary on July 23. At that time, he reposted his fiancee's Instagram Story that saw two glasses of champagne with a note that read, "2 years."

The HGTV personality and the "Selling Sunset" star first met on July 4, 2019. They became engaged in July 2020 after he popped the big question during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

