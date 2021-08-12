Terry Crews Joins Bathing Debate by Stating He 'Loves' Showering Due to His Fitness Regime

Instagram Celebrity

Weighing in on the hot shower debate, the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' alum declares that he washes himself three times a day as he spends 'so much time sweating.'

AceShowbiz - Terry Crews has joined the online debate of bathing among celebrities. Weighing in on the discourse, the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" alum picked a side as he declared that he "loves" showering due to his fitness regime.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood published on Tuesday, August 10, the Emmy Award nominee shared that he has to wash himself regularly because he "spends so much time sweating." He said, "I love to shower. I love to, because I spend so much time sweating."

He went on to add more details while referring to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's statement about how often he takes showers. "I took three today. Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne are right," he said, agreeing with the wrestler-turned-actor.

"I took one in the morning, after the workout, and then I took one before I got here. And then I took one in between acts," Terry continued. On the reason why, the "White Chicks" star explained, "First of all, if you ain't been sweating, you don't need to shower. But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain't nice. My wife is like, 'Babe, babe, babe.' I'm Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I've got to get clean."

The bathing debate first started when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher divulged on "Armchair Expert" podcast that they don't wash their children every day. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," the "Friends with Benefits" actress explained to co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever."

Joining the conversation was Jake Gyllenhaal, who shared that he doesn't see bathing every day necessary. "I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they've been made in a factory but, in fact, it's just not true. Since I was young, it's amazed me," the "Nightcrawler" actor claimed. He went on to explain, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times."

"I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that," Jake continued. The "Brokeback Mountain" actor then pointed out that humans can clean themselves, "But I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

On the other hand, Dwayne declared that he's the "opposite" of "not washing themselves" celebrities. The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor tweeted on August 6, "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."