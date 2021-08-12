 
 

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'Closer Than Ever' Following Tough Year

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'Closer Than Ever' Following Tough Year
WENN/John Rainford
Celebrity

The two ladies used to have a complicated relationship after it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex made the Duchess of Cambridge cry ahead of Meghan's May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton are trying to work on their relationship following a rocky year. A new report suggests that the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have been in touch more than before lately.

"Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," a source claims to Us Weekly. "Meghan and Kate's relationship was never that close. And now they're closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family."

The two ladies had a complicated relationship after it was said that Meghan made Kate cry ahead of Meghan's May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. However, during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said that it was actually the other way around.

  See also...

"The narrative with Kate, it didn't happen," the "Suits" alum said. "A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings."

The mother of two, however, shared that they managed to sort it out. "It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing," Meghan recalled.

Following the bombshell interview in March, a source claimed that Meghan and Kate haven't spoken for a year due to the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. "There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate's relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly," an insider said at the time.

You can share this post!

Lisa Rinna Gives a Relatable Reaction to Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

Joshua Bassett Finds It 'Liberating' to Come Out Despite Facing 'a Lot of Homophobia'
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Thomas Markle Jr. Slams Her in 'Big Brother VIP' Trailer

Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Thomas Markle Jr. Slams Her in 'Big Brother VIP' Trailer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considered Moving to New Zealand Before Settling Down in L.A.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considered Moving to New Zealand Before Settling Down in L.A.

Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Messages From Her Royal In-Laws

Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Messages From Her Royal In-Laws

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'