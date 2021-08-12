Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'Closer Than Ever' Following Tough Year

WENN/John Rainford Celebrity

The two ladies used to have a complicated relationship after it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex made the Duchess of Cambridge cry ahead of Meghan's May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton are trying to work on their relationship following a rocky year. A new report suggests that the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have been in touch more than before lately.

"Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," a source claims to Us Weekly. "Meghan and Kate's relationship was never that close. And now they're closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family."

The two ladies had a complicated relationship after it was said that Meghan made Kate cry ahead of Meghan's May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. However, during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said that it was actually the other way around.

"The narrative with Kate, it didn't happen," the "Suits" alum said. "A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings."

The mother of two, however, shared that they managed to sort it out. "It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing," Meghan recalled.

Following the bombshell interview in March, a source claimed that Meghan and Kate haven't spoken for a year due to the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. "There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate's relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly," an insider said at the time.