Future and BM Brittni Mealy Using Their Latest Fight for Merch

The 'Mask Off' rapper appears to capitalize off of the viral moment by selling his Freebandz Shop Instagram account a T-shirt with 'Pray For Her' written on the front.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Future and his baby mama Brittni Mealy may be not see eye to eye, but they seemingly share a mind when it comes to profitting off of their latest fight. The two used their headline-making fight, in which the rapper was accused of calling Brittni a "h**" in a text to their son, for an inspiration for their merch.

Future appeared to capitalize off of the viral moment by selling his Freebandz Shop Instagram account a T-shirt with "Pray For Her" written on the front. Shortly after, Brittni followed up by selling items that read, "Pray For Him."

For those who didn't keep up, Future is feuding with his baby mama after she called him out for telling their son in a text message that his mother "is a h**." In a screengrab of Future's supposed text messages with the 7-year-old boy. Future wrote, "Tell your mom." The child asked, "Tell my mom what," to which Future responded, "Buy u some clothes." After Prince wrote, "Dad," the rapper responded with, "Your mom is a h**!"

Future later appeared to shade Brittni on Twitter, writing, "Pray for Her." His mother also chimed in, accusing Brittni of seeking attention with her claims. "It's sad when ppl can't get their way so they turn to social media for attention. No matter how much you give a person it's never enough," so she said. "We have to really pray for self-love because ppl take is out on everyone else."

Brittni didn't waste time to clap back at Future's mom. "Lady be quiet you barely raised him take several [seats] aren't you the person behind closed doors said he was wrong to your grandson and you going to talk to his dad and pick his stuff up tomorrow … But publicly take his side you part of the problem," she fired back at her. "This man a product of your household. Apple don't fall from the tree!"

She doubled down in another story, "You don't know what is going on stay out a almost 40 year old man business pathetic talking bout self love he don't have none cause of you he treat women this way cause of you 11 12 kids 11 12 moms can't keep a relationship true narcissists! But you talking bout self love! Girl shut up!"