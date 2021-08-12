 
 

Lisa Rinna Gives a Relatable Reaction to Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is asked about the matter during her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live' as host Andy Cohen wants to know her 'latest processing of' the two's relationship.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna gave her recent opinion on her daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Scott Disick. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was asked about the matter during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Wednesday, August 11.

At the end of the episode, host Andy asked the 58-year-old star, "What is your latest processing of your daughter dating Scott Disick?" To the question, Lisa cleared her throat before answering, "What do you think?"

The Bravo personality later insinuated that she's receptive of any kind of relationship her daughter may be in as long as she's happy. "Listen, I will say this. Amelia's very happy right now. And you really want your kids to be happy," Lisa explained. Referring to her husband Harry Hamlin, the reality TV star added, "So Harry and I are very thrilled that she is happy."

She then asked, "OK?" to which Andy responded, "There you go. All right."

Prior to this, Lisa shared in an episode of "RHOBH" her "what the f**k moment" about her daughter's romance with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, who is 18 years older than her model daughter.

In the Wednesday, June 30 episode of the reality show, she recalled the time Amelia claimed she and Scott were "just friends" after being spotted together on Halloween 2020. "And then, I guess a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach," she explained. After fellow "Housewives" star Erika Jayne asked if there is something to it, she confirmed with a "Yes," adding, "It's a what the f**k moment."

"You're like, 'What the f**k?' She's 19. He's 37 with three kids," the "Melrose Place" alum noted. Scott shares 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign with his ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian.

