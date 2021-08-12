Boosie Badazz Slams Robin Coming Out as Bisexual in Batman Comic: 'Protect Your Children'

Instagram/DC Comics Movie

The 'Wipe Me Down' emcee warns people against 'New World Order' as he reacts to the new issue of 'Batman: Urban Legends' that sees Batman's sidekick exploring his bisexuality.

Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - While many are celebrating that more popular works include representation of the LGBTQ+ community, Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil Boosie has taken issue with the revelation that Robin is bisexual in Batman comic. Blasting the trend in which gay culture is pushed upon children, he warned parents to protect their kids from "New World Order."

On Wednesday, August 11, the Baton Rogue native took to Twitter to share his reaction to the revelation about Robin's sexuality. Sharing a screenshot of a person's Instagram Story which read, "Y'all pushing that gay s**t on the kids [face palm emojis]," he wrote in the caption, "TOLD YALL SMH PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN FROM THE NEW WORLD ORDER."

But that's not the worst that he fears is going to come. In a follow-up tweet, he shared his premonition of how the storyline of Robin will continue, "YALL GO LISTEN TO ME BOOSIE ONE DAYMan shrugging (watch yo kids)THEY GO BE KISSING ON THE NEXT EPISODE N GETTIN MARRIED ON THE SEASON FINALE lol."

The latest issue of "Batman: Urban Legends", a monthly anthology series, reveals that Tim Drake, the third character to take up the Robin mantle in DC Comics history, is bisexual. The moment came at the end of part 3 of the "Sum of Our Parts" story, from writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belen Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sanchez and letterer Pat Brosseau.

In part 1, which debuted in "Batman: Urban Legends" issue #4, Tim reunites with an old friend, Bernard, for a dinner, which is then interrupted when Tim has to suit up as Robin to take care of a villain, Chaos Monster.

In the latest issue, which was released this week, Bernard mentions to Robin that he wishes he could've finished his date with Tim, unaware that he's actually speaking to his love interest. Tim later goes to see Bernard to address their interrupted dinner.

"I'm really glad you got home OK. I've been doing a lot of thinking, about that night, and I - I don't know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I'd like to figure it out," Tim says about their dinner, before Bernard asks, "I was hoping you would. Tim Drake…do you want to go on a date with me?" Tim replies, "Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that."

Following the release of the issue, the writer, Meghan, tweeted, "My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you. You are so incredibly loved and important and seen. Forever grateful to be trusted with Tim Drake and his story and honored to work with the amazingly talented @BelenOrtega_ and @loquesunalex."