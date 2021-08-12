 
 

Porsha Williams Bids Farewell to 'Dish Nation' Following 'RHOA' Exit Rumors

When announcing her departure on social media, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star reveals that 'August 27th will be [her] last day' on the comedy show.

  Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams is bidding farewell to one of her TV shows. Just a few days after she sparked exit rumors from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", the reality star revealed that she is leaving "Dish Nation".

The 40-year-old broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday, August 11. "Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I've worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others," she began her lengthy post.

"So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at 'Dish Nation'," the TV personality added. "Since 2013, everybody at Dish has been like family to me. There's a lot of people I've met along this journey that I am incredibly thankful for. Whether it was on air or behind the scenes, they've endlessly supported my career and more importantly, my happiness."

"To Fox, thank you for giving me this amazing opportunity. As well as Rickey Smiley for believing in me from the beginning!" she continued. "To the crew, thank you for your patience, your intelligence, and your dedication to putting together a fantastic product day in and day out."

Porsha went on to send a loving message to her current and former co-hosts. "Thank you so, so much. It meant the world to me to be a part of this cast of characters. You made me laugh so hard legit every day, and brought out a side of me that I needed to release," she wrote, before concluding, "Thank you all for an unforgettable run and almost 10 years of my life I am eternally grateful for. Keep dishing! Love you. Xoxo."

The announcement came just a few days after Porsha sent a cryptic quote on Instagram, prompting fans to speculate that she is departing from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". The note read, "You can literally feel when it's time to move into your life's next chapter."

The fiancee of Simon Guobadia, however, has yet to confirm whether or not she will be returning for season 14 of the Bravo show.

