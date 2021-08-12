Family of Two Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O'Clock and Murdock Mourns Their Assassinations

Celebrity

12 O'Clock and Murdock, who were cousins and members of Ol' Dirty Bastard's Brooklyn Zu crew, died after they were shot in Portland, Oregon, police confirm.

AceShowbiz - Wu-Tang Clan big family is in deep grief. Two of its affiliates, 12 O'Clock and Murdock, have passed away after they were fatally shot in the same incident, the Portland Police Bureau has confirmed.

According to the police, 12 O'Clock, born David Turner, and Murdock, whose real name was Odion Turner, were killed in a shooting in Portland, Oregon's Madison South neighborhood. They were found dead in the early hours of Tuesday, August 10.

12 O'Clock's son Divine Turner took to Instagram to mourn his father's death. "I'm out of town on business and found out they just murdered my father," he said in a video which was seemingly taken while he was on a plane. "I don't know what to do." He captioned the video, "Sad day for me. They assassinated my father in #Oregon."

Both 12 and Murdock were cousins to the late Wu-Tang Clan member Ol' Dirty Bastard. The latter's son, Young Dirty Bastard, also took to Instagram to express his grief. "Rip To My Older Cousins," he wrote along with a collective picture of Wu-Tang Clan affiliates. He added, "Rip 12 'O Clock. Rip Murdock. They Were My Fathers Tightest blood Bonds. My Two Older Cousins Was just assassinated. Love Yalllllll. Blood Forever. Brooklyn Zu."

Raekwon and Streetlife also shared their condolences in the comments, with the latter writing, "Damn those my n***as Damn ,RIP my brothers Damn." Judah Priest additionally told HipHopDx, "Best Wishes to my brothers. I will miss them."

Cops in northeast Portland said they responded to the shooting report near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast 84th Avenue at 5:19 A.M. on Tuesday and found two people dead and three others wounded. According to a press release on Wednesday, a sixth victim was confirmed a day later and was transported by private vehicle to a hospital. That person remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on both men and determined they died from gunshot wounds and ruled both of their deaths homicides. "Officers searched the area for suspects, but did not locate any," Portland police said in the statement. "This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released at the direction of detectives."

12 O'Clock's connections to Wu-Tang Clan go back to before their fame. He assisted behind the scenes in the making of the Clan's debut album and has made a few guest appearances on Wu-related albums since, including on the Clan's group album "Iron Flag" in 2001. Both he and Murdock were frequent collaborators of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard.