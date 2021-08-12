Chloe Bennet Exits The CW's 'Powerpuff' Pilot

Instagram TV

The actress, who was initially tapped to portray Blossom in the pilot, departs after the network decides to redevelop and reshoot it as Mark Pedowitz calls the first pilot 'a miss.'

AceShowbiz - The CW's "Powerpuff" has lost one of its superheroes. Chloe Bennet, who was initially tapped to portray Blossom in the pilot, has exited the pilot of the live-action series based on "The Powerpuff Girls", Variety has reported.

Her character is described as someone who is "a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees." She "has repressed kiddie-superhero trauma that has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again, this time on her own terms."

The project was originally scheduled for a potential fall air date on the network. However, The CW decided to redevelop and reshoot it instead as CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz called the first pilot "a miss."

It was said that Bennet was forced to depart from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Studio Warner Bros. Television allegedly wanted to extend Bennet's option though she eventually decided to exit. Casting for Blossom will reportedly start in the fall.

While Bennet exits the show, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault are still attached to the project. The "Descendants 3" star is set to play Bubbles, while Perrault portrays Buttercup. Joining the two in the cast are Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as the show's version of villain Mojo Jojo named Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr. with Robyn Lively playing Sara Bellum.

The CW first announced that it was developing a TV series based on "The Power Powerpuff" back in August 2020. The series, which is based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, will feature the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.

Penned by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, "Powerpuff" is executive produced by Regnier, Cody, Kiley, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Meanwhile, Erika Kennair, Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television serve as producers alongside Maggie Kiley who also directed the original pilot.