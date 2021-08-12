Lauren Daigle, Chris Brown, Carrie Underwood Among Christian Music Awards Nominees

WENN Music

The nominees for this year's GMA Dove Awards that include Christian and Gospel artists like Zach Williams and For King and Country are led by Steven Furtick with a total of 10 nods.

AceShowbiz - Lauren Daigle, Zach Williams, and For King & Country are up for claiming their second Artist of the Year title at the 2021 GMA Dove Awards.

All three acts, who have landed the top gospel and Christian music prize in the last three years, are nominated again - against Elevation Worship and Phil Wickham.

Steven Furtick leads all nominees with 10 - one more than Chris Brown.

The ceremony will be held in Nashville, Tennessee on 19 October (21).

The complete list of nominees is:

Song of the Year:

"Another in the Fire" - Chris Davenport , Joel Houston

, "Famous for (I Believe)" - Alexis Slifer , Chuck Butler , Jordan Sapp , Krissy Nordhoff , Tauren Wells

, , , , "Graves Into Gardens" - Steven Furtick , Chris Brown , Tiffany Hudson , Brandon Lake

, , , "Speak to Me" - Donnie McClurkin , Jeremy Hicks , Johnta Austin , Troy Taylor

, , , "Thank You for It All" - Aaron Lindsey , Christopher Thomas Leach , Jamone Davis , Marvin Sapp

, , , "The Blessing" - Chris Brown , Cody Carnes , Kari Jobe , Steven Furtick

, , , "The Father's House" - Benjamin Hastings , Cory Asbury , Ethan Hulse

, , "There Was Jesus" - Jonathan Smith , Casey Beathard , Zach Williams

, , "Together" - Joel Smallbone , Josh Kerr , Kirk Franklin , Luke Smallbone , Ran Jackson , Ricky Jackson

, , , , , "Truth Be Told" - AJ Pruis, Matthew West







Artist of the Year:

Elevation Worship

For KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

Zach Williams







New Artist of the Year:

Brandon Lake

CAIN

Dante Bowe

Hope Darst

Maverick City Music







Gospel Artist of the Year:

CeCe Winans

Jonathan McReynolds

Kirk Franklin

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Travis Greene







Southern Gospel Artist of the Year:

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

& Gaither Vocal Band

Jason Crabb

Joseph Habedank

Triumphant Quartet







Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year:







Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year:

"First Church of Mercy" - The Sound

"I Just Feel Like Something Good Is About to Happen" - Gaither Vocal Band

"My King Is Known by Love" - Crabb Family

"Religion Isn't Working" - Joseph Habedank

"Wake Up" - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound







Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year:

"I Got It" - Pastor Mike Jr.

"Joyful" - Dante Bowe

"Never Lost" - CeCe Winans

"Speak to Me" - Koryn Hawthorne

"Touch From You" - Tamela Mann







Worship Recorded Song of the Year:

"Battle Belongs" - Phil Wickham

"God So Loved" - We The Kingdom

"Graves Into Gardens" - Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake

ft. "Jireh" - Elevation Worship / Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

/ ft. & "Peace Be Still" - Hope Darst







Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year:

" 3:34 " - Zauntee

" - " Feared by Hell " - Social Club Misfits

" - " His Glory Alone " - KB

" - "Restoration" - Lecrae

"The Divine Storm" - Ty Brasel







Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year:

" Chris Tomlin & Friends " - Chris Tomlin

" - " Holy Water " - We the Kingdom

" - "Inhale (exhale)" - MercyMe

" No Stranger " - Natalie Grant

" - "To Love a Fool" - Cory Asbury







Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year:







Spanish Language Album of the Year:

" Desesperado " - Evan Craft

" - " Mil Generaciones " - Miel San Marcos , Essential Worship

" - , " Renovada " - Blanca

" - " Todos Mis Mejores Amigos " - Hillsong Young & Free , Hillsong En Espanol

" - , "Uno" - Alex Zurdo x Redimi2 x Funky







Worship Album of the Year:

" Graves Into Gardens " - Elevation Worship

" - " Old Church Basement " - Elevation Worship / Maverick City Music

" - / " Revival's in the Air " - Bethel Music

" - "The Blessing (Live)" - Kari Jobe

"The People Tour: Live From Madison Square Garden" - Hillsong United







Inspirational Film of the Year:

" A Week Away "

" " Fatima "

" " Mahalia "

" " My Brother's Keeper "

" "Queen Esther"