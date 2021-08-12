Lauren Daigle, Chris Brown, Carrie Underwood Among Christian Music Awards Nominees

The nominees for this year's GMA Dove Awards that include Christian and Gospel artists like Zach Williams and For King and Country are led by Steven Furtick with a total of 10 nods.
Lauren Daigle, Zach Williams, and For King & Country are up for claiming their second Artist of the Year title at the 2021 GMA Dove Awards.
All three acts, who have landed the top gospel and Christian music prize in the last three years, are nominated again - against Elevation Worship and Phil Wickham.
Steven Furtick leads all nominees with 10 - one more than Chris Brown.
The ceremony will be held in Nashville, Tennessee on 19 October (21).
The complete list of nominees is:
Song of the Year:
- "Another in the Fire" - Chris Davenport, Joel Houston
- "Famous for (I Believe)" - Alexis Slifer, Chuck Butler, Jordan Sapp, Krissy Nordhoff, Tauren Wells
- "Graves Into Gardens" - Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake
- "Speak to Me" - Donnie McClurkin, Jeremy Hicks, Johnta Austin, Troy Taylor
- "Thank You for It All" - Aaron Lindsey, Christopher Thomas Leach, Jamone Davis, Marvin Sapp
- "The Blessing" - Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe, Steven Furtick
- "The Father's House" - Benjamin Hastings, Cory Asbury, Ethan Hulse
- "There Was Jesus" - Jonathan Smith, Casey Beathard, Zach Williams
- "Together" - Joel Smallbone, Josh Kerr, Kirk Franklin, Luke Smallbone, Ran Jackson, Ricky Jackson
- "Truth Be Told" - AJ Pruis, Matthew West
Artist of the Year:
- Elevation Worship
- For KING & COUNTRY
- Lauren Daigle
- Phil Wickham
- Zach Williams
New Artist of the Year:
- Brandon Lake
- CAIN
- Dante Bowe
- Hope Darst
- Maverick City Music
Gospel Artist of the Year:
- CeCe Winans
- Jonathan McReynolds
- Kirk Franklin
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Travis Greene
Southern Gospel Artist of the Year:
- Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- Gaither Vocal Band
- Jason Crabb
- Joseph Habedank
- Triumphant Quartet
Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year:
Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year:
- "First Church of Mercy" - The Sound
- "I Just Feel Like Something Good Is About to Happen" - Gaither Vocal Band
- "My King Is Known by Love" - Crabb Family
- "Religion Isn't Working" - Joseph Habedank
- "Wake Up" - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year:
- "I Got It" - Pastor Mike Jr.
- "Joyful" - Dante Bowe
- "Never Lost" - CeCe Winans
- "Speak to Me" - Koryn Hawthorne
- "Touch From You" - Tamela Mann
Worship Recorded Song of the Year:
- "Battle Belongs" - Phil Wickham
- "God So Loved" - We The Kingdom
- "Graves Into Gardens" - Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake
- "Jireh" - Elevation Worship / Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
- "Peace Be Still" - Hope Darst
Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year:
- "3:34" - Zauntee
- "Feared by Hell" - Social Club Misfits
- "His Glory Alone" - KB
- "Restoration" - Lecrae
- "The Divine Storm" - Ty Brasel
Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year:
Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year:
Spanish Language Album of the Year:
- "Desesperado" - Evan Craft
- "Mil Generaciones" - Miel San Marcos, Essential Worship
- "Renovada" - Blanca
- "Todos Mis Mejores Amigos" - Hillsong Young & Free, Hillsong En Espanol
- "Uno" - Alex Zurdo x Redimi2 x Funky
Worship Album of the Year:
- "Graves Into Gardens" - Elevation Worship
- "Old Church Basement" - Elevation Worship / Maverick City Music
- "Revival's in the Air" - Bethel Music
- "The Blessing (Live)" - Kari Jobe
- "The People Tour: Live From Madison Square Garden" - Hillsong United
Inspirational Film of the Year: