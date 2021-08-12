King Von's Cousin Baylo Claims He's Jumped at by Security Under the Rapper's BM Kema's Order

Instagram Celebrity

In an Instagram Live video, Baylo is fuming as he tells his followers that he had to go to the hospital after he was tasered at a party which was apparently also attended by Kema.

AceShowbiz - It's no secret that since King Von's passing, there have been some beefs brewing between his family members and closed ones. The latest riff was between the late rapper's cousin Baylo and his baby mama Kema.

It was Baylo who first brought to light his feud with Kema. Taking to Instagram Live on Tuesday, August 10, he vented his anger after allegedly being jumped at by security at a party under Kema's order the night before.

"Now we got a problem. Now we got a real mother**king problem," he said to the camera, seemingly threatening a payback to Kema. In the video, Baylo also claimed he had to go the hospital after he was tasered three times, all because he invited Raven, who is a friend of Von and Asian Doll's (a.k.a. Asian Da Brat).

This isn't the first time Baylo has had a clash with Von's close relative. Back in April, he revealed that he was attacked by the "Crazy Story 2.0" spitter's sister Kayla in a nightclub. In a circulating video, Baylo appeared to lose his cool and threw money at Kayla. Baylo himself posted footage from the fight, showing Kayla seemingly rushing to him at one point during the night.

Baylo was taken to the hospital following the physical altercation with Kayla. In another video he shared on his Instagram Story, he's still wearing a hospital wristband while in the car and showing his minor injuries that he allegedly got from the incident. He appeared to suffer bruises on his hand and head. "Lol," he simply captioned it.

It's unclear what triggered the fight, but Baylo put the blame on Kayla. In another post, he wrote, "Since Kayla wanna play... Watch this lol hold on y'all." He added, "Had them weak was security try to escort Me off the stage for no reason I was throwing money so I threw money at her."