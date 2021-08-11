Halle Berry Finds It 'Surprising' to Experience 'Oscar Curse' After Her Historic 2002 Win

Instagram Movie

In a new interview, the Leticia Musgrove depicter in 'Monster's Ball' reveals that movie roles didn't abundantly come to her after she won the Best Actress.

Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry has opened up about her career after her historic 2002 win. In a new magazine interview, the "Monster's Ball" actress admitted that she found it "surprising" to experience "Oscar Curse."

"It was surprising," the 54-year-old actress, who won the Best Actress for her role Leticia Musgrove in "Monster's Ball", revealed in a new interview for the September issue of Entertainment Weekly. Detailing that movie roles didn't come to her easily following her 'historic win,' she said, "When you have a historic win like that, you think, 'Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.' It did fundamentally change me, but it did not change my place in the business overnight."

Halle continued, "I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way." The "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" actress also told the magazine, "They gave me the script, and I loved the story, but it was written for a twentysomething Irish Catholic white woman."

Adding more details, Halle added, "I couldn't get it out of my mind, so I thought, is it possible that this could be reimagined for someone like me?" The "Catwoman" actress elaborated further, "Because I think I have a take on it that could actually work, making it about a middle-aged black woman, someone fighting for a last chance rather than another chance."

Of her works, Halle has just announced that her directorial debut "Bruised" will be released on November 24 on Netflix. Taking to her Twitter account on August 4, the actress wrote, "After 3 years in the making, I am THRILLED to finally announce 'Bruised' is coming to @netflix globally Nov. 24."

"This project is so special to me, not only because it's my directorial debut, but because the fight game, especially MMA, is a sport that I absolutely love and a genre that has always been winning," Halle continued. "Everyone loves to root for the underdog, as we've all been there. Thank you @ufc and @InvictaFights for all of your support. "

As for now, Halle is currently shooting her new movie "The Mothership". On July 19, the Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Plainville, Massachusetts. In the sci-fi film, she starred as Sara Morse.

According to a plot synopsis released by Netflix, the film follows Sara Morse, a woman whose husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When Sara discovers a strange extraterrestrial object underneath their home, she and her kids embark on an adventure to discover the truth about her missing husband and life beyond Earth.