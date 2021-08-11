Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reportedly Dating, Growing Closer After 'Friends' Reunion

WENN/Instar/Avalon Celebrity

The Rachel Green depicter and her former on-screen love interest reportedly have been spending time at her home, enjoying quality time together, chatting and laughing.

AceShowbiz - The sparks between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer may still be there, more than two decades after they started working together. The former "Friends" stars are rumored to be dating following a reunion special of the NBC sitcom.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there," a source tells Closer. They reportedly grew closer since then and have been seeing each other as the source claims, "They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A."

The source goes on dishing, "They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing." Noting that "it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them," the source says the alleged couple was "also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where."

In the "Friends" reunion special that premiered on HBO Max in May, Jennifer and David admitted they had a crush on each other during the filming of the popular sitcom. He said, "I had a major crush on Jen," who replied, "It was reciprocated."

The 54-year-old actor, who split from his wife of ten years Zoe Buckman in 2017, elaborated, "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

Jennifer shared, "I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.' And sure enough, it was." She added, "We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."