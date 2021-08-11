 
 

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reportedly Dating, Growing Closer After 'Friends' Reunion

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reportedly Dating, Growing Closer After 'Friends' Reunion
WENN/Instar/Avalon
Celebrity

The Rachel Green depicter and her former on-screen love interest reportedly have been spending time at her home, enjoying quality time together, chatting and laughing.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - The sparks between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer may still be there, more than two decades after they started working together. The former "Friends" stars are rumored to be dating following a reunion special of the NBC sitcom.

"After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there," a source tells Closer. They reportedly grew closer since then and have been seeing each other as the source claims, "They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A."

The source goes on dishing, "They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing." Noting that "it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them," the source says the alleged couple was "also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where."

  See also...

In the "Friends" reunion special that premiered on HBO Max in May, Jennifer and David admitted they had a crush on each other during the filming of the popular sitcom. He said, "I had a major crush on Jen," who replied, "It was reciprocated."

The 54-year-old actor, who split from his wife of ten years Zoe Buckman in 2017, elaborated, "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

Jennifer shared, "I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.' And sure enough, it was." She added, "We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

You can share this post!

Country Singer Jillian Jacqueline Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting First Child

Halle Berry Finds It 'Surprising' to Experience 'Oscar Curse' After Her Historic 2002 Win

Related Posts
Jennifer Aniston Pays Birthday Tribute to Justin Theroux With Shirtless Photo

Jennifer Aniston Pays Birthday Tribute to Justin Theroux With Shirtless Photo

Jennifer Aniston Called Out by Fellow Actresses for Cutting Ties With Unvaccinated Friends

Jennifer Aniston Called Out by Fellow Actresses for Cutting Ties With Unvaccinated Friends

Jennifer Aniston Schools Critic Questioning Why She Cuts Anti-Vaxxers Out of Her Life

Jennifer Aniston Schools Critic Questioning Why She Cuts Anti-Vaxxers Out of Her Life

Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Unfortunate' That She's Forced to Cut People Off Over Vaccination Status

Jennifer Aniston Says It's 'Unfortunate' That She's Forced to Cut People Off Over Vaccination Status

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis