 
 

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star lets his followers know he has spent time with his son after hinting that he wouldn't share his kids' pictures on social media.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels has apparently eaten his own words. After throwing a subtle shade at his ex Erica Mena for sharing a glimpse of their newborn baby, the rapper/songwriter did the same thing on his social media page.

On Tuesday, August 10, the 40-year-old took to his Instagram Story to let his followers know that he has spent time with his son. In a video he posted online, he was seen holding the infant, giving a glimpse of the baby boy from his back.

He was seemingly sitting on a rocking chair while rubbing the baby's back. He didn't caption the clip, which is set to "Jah Love", a song by Popcaan with Zamunda and Dre Island.

  See also...

Instead of loving the father and son's interaction, many questioned Safaree's sincerity and suspected that he filmed the video for a show. "that's that n***a first day wit em," one speculated. Another similarly thought, "His first time probably picking that baby up pls."

"He don't even know how to rub his back," a third chimed in. Someone else noted, "This is giving me I spent an hour then left vibes." A fifth one said, "This remind of that scene in dance flick when Shawn wayans came to 'actually pick up' his son and put him back down and said 'I'll be back again to pick him up next week.' "

Safaree's video came just a few days after he hinted that he wouldn't posting his kids. After his estranged wife Erica shared a glimpse of their newborn son, he appeared to shade her by sharing a video of Drake talking about sharing his kids' photos on social media. At one point, the Canadian star could be heard saying, "But it wasn't like 'Oh, I'm hiding [his son Adonis Graham].' But, I still, by the way, won't post my son because the world is f**king crazy."

Erica filed for divorce from Safaree in May, while she was eight months pregnant with their second child together. She gave birth to their son on June 28. They are also parents to a 1-year-old daughter, while Erica has another son, 14-year-old King Javien Conde, from her previous relationship with video director and rapper Raul Conde

You can share this post!

Nick Cannon Suggests 'Verzuz' Battle Between Mariah Carey and R. Kelly

Nick Cannon Insists DaBaby Should Be Educated Instead of Canceled for His Homophobic Rant
Related Posts
Safaree Samuels' Mom 'Hurt' by How He Handles His Marital Issues With Erica Mena

Safaree Samuels' Mom 'Hurt' by How He Handles His Marital Issues With Erica Mena

Safaree Samuels Claims 'LHH: Atlanta' Edits Audio During Scene When His Baby Falls

Safaree Samuels Claims 'LHH: Atlanta' Edits Audio During Scene When His Baby Falls

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Urges Fans to Stop Spreading Rumors About Him Impregnating a Woman

Safaree Samuels Urges Fans to Stop Spreading Rumors About Him Impregnating a Woman

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis