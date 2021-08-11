Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star lets his followers know he has spent time with his son after hinting that he wouldn't share his kids' pictures on social media.

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels has apparently eaten his own words. After throwing a subtle shade at his ex Erica Mena for sharing a glimpse of their newborn baby, the rapper/songwriter did the same thing on his social media page.

On Tuesday, August 10, the 40-year-old took to his Instagram Story to let his followers know that he has spent time with his son. In a video he posted online, he was seen holding the infant, giving a glimpse of the baby boy from his back.

He was seemingly sitting on a rocking chair while rubbing the baby's back. He didn't caption the clip, which is set to "Jah Love", a song by Popcaan with Zamunda and Dre Island.

Instead of loving the father and son's interaction, many questioned Safaree's sincerity and suspected that he filmed the video for a show. "that's that n***a first day wit em," one speculated. Another similarly thought, "His first time probably picking that baby up pls."

"He don't even know how to rub his back," a third chimed in. Someone else noted, "This is giving me I spent an hour then left vibes." A fifth one said, "This remind of that scene in dance flick when Shawn wayans came to 'actually pick up' his son and put him back down and said 'I'll be back again to pick him up next week.' "

Safaree's video came just a few days after he hinted that he wouldn't posting his kids. After his estranged wife Erica shared a glimpse of their newborn son, he appeared to shade her by sharing a video of Drake talking about sharing his kids' photos on social media. At one point, the Canadian star could be heard saying, "But it wasn't like 'Oh, I'm hiding [his son Adonis Graham].' But, I still, by the way, won't post my son because the world is f**king crazy."

Erica filed for divorce from Safaree in May, while she was eight months pregnant with their second child together. She gave birth to their son on June 28. They are also parents to a 1-year-old daughter, while Erica has another son, 14-year-old King Javien Conde, from her previous relationship with video director and rapper Raul Conde