 
 

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Treating her fans and followers to a quick look at her second child with the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star, the former model posts a sweet clip of her daughter kissing her newborn son.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena has just treated her fans and followers to a glimpse of her second child with Safaree Samuels. Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of three shared a quick clip of her newborn baby boy.

On Saturday, August 7, the 33-year-old mom took to her Instagram Story to offer a quick glimpse of her new bundle of joy. In the black-and-white video, her newborn son wore a cute onesie with words that read, "The man of your dreams." In the sweet clip, her 1-year-old daughter could be seen planting a kiss on her younger brother.

Shortly after Erica shared the adorable snap, her estranged husband Safaree took to his Instagram Story to seemingly throw shade at the former model. While the model offered a glimpse of their newborn son, he hinted that he "won't post" their little one.

The rapper shared a video of Drake talking about sharing his kids' photos on social media. At one point, the Canadian star could be heard saying, "But it wasn't like 'Oh, I'm hiding [his son Adonis Graham].' But, I still, by the way, won't post my son because the world is f**king crazy."

  See also...

Erica welcomed a son on June 28 amid her divorce from Safaree. At the time, her estranged husband was the one who first announced the arrival of their baby boy. The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him holding his newborn son while he looked at him lovingly. "MR Straittt jr is here!!" he wrote in the caption.

Safaree also shared another snap on his Instagram story. The picture featured his newborn baby boy's tiny hand gripping his finger. "Another me... that's all the world needed," the proud father wrote over the snap.

Erica filed for divorce from Safaree a month before giving birth. She stated in the court documents that she and the rapper, whom she married to in September 2019, are living in a "bona fide state of separation." She also claimed that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope of reconciliation."

