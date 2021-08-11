Nick Cannon Suggests 'Verzuz' Battle Between Mariah Carey and R. Kelly

WENN/Ralf Succo/Judy Eddy Music

The 'Wild 'n Out' host believes that the only person who can have a showdown with his ex-wife and the 'Always Be My Baby' songstress is the disgraced 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has a rather questionable suggestion for a "Verzuz" battle. Weighing on his ex Mariah Carey's potential appearance on the popular Instagram Live series, the multi-hyphenated star said that the only person fit to face off the R&B diva is R. Kelly.

During an appearance on "The Breakfast Club", "The Masked Singer" host gushed over his former wife. "Who could go against Mariah? S**t, I don't think-it's unfortunate, and this is...I don't even wanna open up this can, but the only person who has the level of talent and hits," he began expressing his opinion as Charlamagne Tha God kept interrupting him.

The radio host suggested Whitney Houston, but Nick disagreed. He reasoned, " 'Cause Mariah writes, a lot of people gotta understand, Mariah's a musician. I'm not impressed by people that can perform songs that it took thirty people to make with you."

The hosts then reminded Nick that his statement undermined artists like Michael Jackson, Beyonce Knowles and Rihanna. But the 40-year-old father of seven insisted that those who are considered to be the greatest are those who can lock themselves in a room and come up with a hit on their own.

"The only person in this day and age that could have gone against Mariah Carey because she writes all of her songs, she actually produces all of her songs, she puts the songs together and performs them at a high level...R. Kelly," he claimed.

Nick went on acknowledging that a "Verzuz" between Mariah and Janet Jackson would be "fire," but their skill levels still don't match. "People talk about like Mariah and Janet, which on that level of 'diva' I would love to see it…Mariah and Janet would be fire but if we just talking about skill level…we talking about matching talent," he continued to boast, "because Mariah is a writer who has written more hits than anybody, only other person I could think of that has that ability that could sit down and make music on the spot was R. Kelly."

When Charmalagne noted "that ain't gonna happen" because R. Kelly has fallen from grace and is currently incarcerated, Nick acknowledged that he was just hypothetically speaking. "I told you it's not gonna happen because of his personal endeavors," he admitted.