 
 

Kim Kardashian Teases Retail Expansion to Swimwear Line

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star seems to be joining sisters Khloe Kardashian, who has a line of bikinis with her Good American company, and Kylie Jenner, who has trademarked 'Kylie Swim'.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is wading into the swimwear business - she's launching her own line soon.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star already has makeup, perfume, lingerie, and sleepwear ranges and on Monday, August 9, she suggested she is expanding her retail empire to include beach gear.

After a fan tweeted the word "Swimberly," Kim responded, "SOON COME", but did not offer any additional details.

Kim Kardashian via Twitter

Kim Kardashian confirmed she will launch her swimwear line via Twitter.

The businesswoman recently revealed she was invited to design the official undergarments and loungewear for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Sister Khloe Kardashian already has a line of bikinis with her Good American clothing company, while Kylie Jenner trademarked "Kylie Swim" in May.

Kim launched her shapewear brand Skims in 2019. Her teaser for swimwear line came days after she was with a cease and desist letter by Beauty Concepts LLC over SKKN trademark.

The daughter of Kris Jenner first filed for SKKN by Kim trademark on March 30 for new business venture that include "vanity mirrors, personal compact mirrors, furniture, picture frames, pillows, Interior window blinds, interior window shades, non-metal novelty license plates; cribs, baby bouncers, baby changing mats" and others.

Lawyers of Beauty Concepts, however, claimed that the company owned by Cydnie Lunsford has provided salon and skin care services under its SKKN+ brand name since July 2017.

Kim's lawyer Michael G. Rhodes has since responded to Beauty Concepts' move. "We are disappointed that she has chosen to run to the media knowing that we were scheduling a call for tomorrow, requested by her attorney," he said in a statement. "So while disagreeing with the letter, we're hopeful that we can smooth things over once both sides speak."

