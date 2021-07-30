Kim Kardashian's Attorney 'Disappointed' With Cease and Desist Letter Over SKKN Trademark

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, lawyers for Beauty Concepts LLC claim that the company has provided salon and skin care services under its SKKN+ brand name since July 2017 with Cydnie Lunsford as the owner.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian's attorney is not staying quiet when his client is served with a cease and desist letter by Beauty Concepts LLC over SKKN trademark. In a new statement, Michael G. Rhodes claimed he and the reality star are "disappointed" with the company's move.

In the document obtained by TMZ, it's noted that the company also runs a website and social media accounts under the same name. The company even declared that it filed for trademark rights back in March by applying to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Having received the letter, Michael told the outlet, "We certainly appreciate and support small businesses, and our hat is off to Ms. Lunsford. But the question at hand is one of trademark law and we've not done anything deserving of legal action by her."

"We are disappointed that she has chosen to run to the media knowing that we were scheduling a call for tomorrow, requested by her attorney," Michael went on. "So while disagreeing with the letter, we're hopeful that we can smooth things over once both sides speak."

Beauty Concepts is not pleased with Kim plagiarizing the name of SKKN+ services. It believes that the similarity would create confusion among the consumers although she added "By Kim" on the moniker. The company additionally claimed that it has invested considerable time, effort and money to develop and market the services over the last 3 years. Thus, it wants the TV personality to change her business name.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum, meanwhile, filed for SKKN by Kim trademark on March 30. According to the documents, her new business venture will include "vanity mirrors, personal compact mirrors, furniture, picture frames, pillows, Interior window blinds, interior window shades, non-metal novelty license plates; cribs, baby bouncers, baby changing mats" and others.

The news arrives after the estranged wife of Kanye West announced that she and her team will shut down her makeup brand KKW Beauty. "On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," so read her statement which was released earlier this month.