Coco Austin Believes Daughter Chanel Is Going to Be 'Boob Freak' as She Keeps Nursing Her

Discussing her parenting decision in a new interview, the wife of Ice-T shares that she won't stop breastfeeding her 5-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow until her little girl says so.

Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Coco Austin has once again defended her decision to continue breastfeeding her daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow. In a new interview, the wife of Ice-T believes that her 5-year-old girl is going to be a "boob freak" as she keeps nursing her.

"Well, [Ice-T] loves the boobs too. He's got one side, [Chanel]'s got the other," the 42-year-old mom joked of her rapper husband during Tuesday, August 10 episode of E! News "Daily Pop". She then enthused, "She's going to be a boob freak."

On the debate regarding how long mothers should breastfeed their kids, Coco insisted that she's "not really an arguer" but she stood by her parenting decisions against critics. "I just don't believe society says they should stop at two," she explained about nursing Chanel. "You as a mother should stop because they said so."

"I'm [not] going to stop because I feel like it's a great bonding experience between her and I," Coco pointed out. She then added, "She's my only child, it's not like I have a big family of kids, and so I'm savoring every moment with this child."

Coco also shared that she actually did not plan on supplying milk to Chanel for years. She admitted, "I always thought I wasn't going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing. I thought I would stop more like around one." She continued, "Then I loved it too much, and I'm like, 'I feel like I'm wanted, like she wants me.' I think a lot of mothers would understand."

During the interview, Coco raved over her husband who fired back against trolls who criticized her parenting style on his Twitter account. She said to the publication, "Ice, he believes in everything I believe."

Ice-T slammed the critics by echoing that he's also a "titty lover." The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star wrote, "Lol. When it's all said and done I guess I'll be known as a Titty Lover... I can live with that." In a separate Twitter post, the 63-year-old rapper declared, "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD…" He continued, "She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!"