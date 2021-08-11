 
 

Danny Pintauro Recounts 'Terrifying' Moment After Unveiling HIV-Positive Diagnosis

Danny Pintauro Recounts 'Terrifying' Moment After Unveiling HIV-Positive Diagnosis
Instagram
Celebrity

The former star of 'Who's the Boss?' admits that he is 'much happier as a person with no secrets' though it's 'hard' for him to walk down the street without someone recognizing him as a person who's HIV+.

  • Aug 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Danny Pintauro has taken a look back to the time when he first revealed his medical issue. The "Who's the Boss?" alum admitted moments after he unveiled his HIV-positive diagnosis were "terrifying."

Making an appearance in PEOPLE's video series "Stories of Positivity", the 45-year-old actor revealed how hard it was after he made his HIV status public. "It used to be hard to walk down the street without someone recognizing me, and that was initially because I was on 'Who's the Boss?'. Then it was, 'He was on 'Who's the Boss?' and he's gay.' Now, it was going to be, 'He was on 'Who's the Boss?', he's gay, and he's another one of those HIV-positive guys,' " he recalled.

"That was a little bit terrifying," Danny confessed. Though so, the Jonathan Bower depicter on the TV sitcom went on to claim that "it didn't really make [him] second guess it." On the reason why, he said, "Because I'm much happier as a person with no secrets."

Danny continued, "I'll tell you about my meth use. I'll tell you about being positive. I'll tell you about how hard it was to be gay. I'll tell you about any of it." He then shared how he felt after opening up, "It feels so good. It's so great to have that."

  See also...

Danny, who contracted HIV through a sexual encounter in 2003, shared that it was hard to open up about his diagnosis. He said at that time, there was a stigma attached to HIV that it's a "gay" disease.

"Back then, it was still a very big deal to tell that to people," Danny remembered. "We were barely advancing in terms of medications and barely advancing in terms of our thought process on your future, and especially for these people in my life who had no context. It was very scary."

However, in 2015, Danny decided to share with the public that he is HIV-positive during an episode of Oprah Winfrey's show "Where Are They Now?". The actor claimed that he almost didn't go through with it. "That half-hour before the interview I was on the verge of vomit, tears, sweating. It was a moment," he said.

"[Oprah] said, 'Just take a deep breath. You'll be fine. It's just going to be really monumental,' " Danny remembered how Oprah calmed him down. "I don't think there's anyone else who I could have told and who would have treated it as importantly and as respectfully as she did."

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Teases Retail Expansion to Swimwear Line

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick
Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis