Harry Styles Collects Triple Nominations at 2021 Ivor Novello Awards
WENN/Phil Lewis
Music

Along with his collaborator Kid Harpoon, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer is up against Celeste and her collaborator Jamie Hartman in the Songwriter of the Year category.

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles leads the nominees for the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards with three nods.

The singer-songwriter and his collaborator, Kid Harpoon, are recognized twice in the Most Performed Work category for "Adore You" and "Watermelon Sugar", while the pair is also nominated for Songwriter of the Year.

They'll go up against double nominee Celeste and collaborator Jamie Hartman, along with AJ Tracey, MNEK, and Kamille.

Elsewhere among the eight categories, Lewis Capaldi and Pa Salieu both receive two nominations each. Lewis goes up against Harry for Most Performed Work with "Before You Go" and "Someone You Loved", with Joel Corry featuring MNEK's "Head & Heart" completing the shortlist, while Pa lands nods for Best Album ("Send Them to Coventry") and Best Contemporary Song ("Energy"), respectively.

The 2021 shortlist sees 70 creators nominated with an impressive 50 songwriters and composers recognized for the first time, including Laura Marling and Mahalia.

Shaznay Lewis, Ivor Novello Award winner and chair of The Ivors Awards Committee at The Ivors Academy, said, "Over the last year we've felt the power of songwriting and the stories told through music. The Ivors are so important because they celebrate where all the music begins - with songwriters and composers."

"The judges have chosen a selection of exceptional music that moves, unites and inspires us. Congratulations to all our nominees, and I'm really delighted that the majority are recognized with an Ivor nomination for the first time."

The 66th presentation of Ivor Novello Awards at The Ivors with Apple Music will be held at Grosvenor House, London on September 21.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

BEST ALBUM

  • Fontaines D.C. - "A Hero's Death"
  • Lianne La Havas - "Lianne La Havas"
  • Pa Salieu - "Send Them to Coventry"
  • Laura Marling - "Song For Our Daughter"
  • Tom Misch + Yussef Hayes - "What Kinda Music"

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

  • Future Utopia feat. Dave & Es Devlin - "Children of the Internet"
  • Ashnikko - "Daisy"
  • Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia - "Energy"
  • Rachel Chinouriri - "Give Me a Reason"
  • For Those I Love - "Top Scheme"

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

  • Ilan Eshkeri and Shigeru Umebayashi - "Ghost of Tsushima"
  • Jessica Curry and Jim Fowler - "Little Orpheus"
  • Gareth Coker - "Ori and the Will of the Wasps"

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

  • Arlo Parks - "Black Dog"
  • Headie One & Fred again.. - "Gang"
  • Obongjayar - "God's Own Children"
  • Marina - "Man's World"
  • Celeste - "Stop This Flame"

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

  • Alex Heffes and Anoushka Shankar - "A Suitable Boy"
  • Geoff Barrow, Ben Salisbury and The Insects - "Devs"
  • David Arnold and Michael Price - "Dracula"
  • Matthew Herbert - "Noughts + Crosses"
  • Oli Julian - "Us"

MOST PERFORMED WORK

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

  • AJ Tracey
  • Celeste and Jamie Hartman
  • Kamille
  • Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles
  • MNEK

