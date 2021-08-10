'The Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Joins 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Instagram TV

The 31-year-old former 'The Bachelorette' star, however, won't be seen in the season premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise" which airs Monday, August 16 on ABC.

AceShowbiz - Becca Kufrin is heading to "Bachelor in Paradise". It was announced on Monday, August 9 that the 31-year-old reality TV star, who previously appeared on and won Arie Luyendyk, Jr.'s "The Bachelor" season, joins season 7 of "BiP".

The show's official Instagram account also shared a picture of Becca on the beach donning a sleeveless blue dress. She smiled beautifully at the camera while going barefoot. "Let's do the damn th- wait WHAT?! Welcome @bkoof to #BachelorInParadise!"

Becca, however, won't be seen in the season premiere of "Bachelor in Paradise" which airs Monday, August 16 on ABC. The former "The Bachelorette" leading lady is set to arrive at the tropical Mexican resort in the coming weeks to bring some drama.

In the new season of "Bachelor in Paradise", Becca will be reunited with Joe Amabile, who is among those who competed for her heart in season 14 of "The Bachelorette". At the time, Becca chose Garrett Yrigoyen and got engaged with him in the two-hour season finale in August 2018. "Garrett is one of the only people [with whom] right away, I felt 100 percent me," she previously told PEOPLE of Garrett. "The best way I can describe it is if you have a puzzle and it's two pieces that match correctly and it just clicks into place."

Unfortunately, their romance didn't last long as they called off their engagement in September 2020. "Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn't just something we just arrived at one night," Becca revealed on her "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. "It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there's a lot of layers. It's not for me to divulge details. It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now."