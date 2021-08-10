Bekah Martinez Defends Coco Austin Against 'Disgustingly Judgmental' Criticism of Nursing Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

Slamming the negative comments toward the decision of Ice-T's wife to breastfeed their 5-year-old daughter Chanel, the former star of 'The Bachelor' believes that 'it's not weird.'

AceShowbiz - Bekah Martinez has slammed social media trolls who criticized Coco Austin for breastfeeding her 5-year-old daughter. Showing that she's against "disgustingly judgemental" criticism, the former star of "The Bachelor" didn't waste her time to defend the glamor model.

"It's not weird," the 26-year-old reality star wrote on her Instagram Story during a Q&A session on Sunday, August 8 of Coco. She went on arguing, "I think it's awesome she's comfortable enough to share [her] journey in our disgustingly judgmental society that has totally backwards views of when it's appropriate to wean."





Bekah then added a screenshot from breastfeeding support group La Leche League GB's website. According to the site, the natural duration of breastfeeding can last up until anywhere from 2.5 to 7 years old.

Coco herself revealed during an interview with Us Weekly that she's still nursing her daughter. At the time, the 42-year-old mom divulged, "Chanel still likes my boobs. It's a big bonding moment for a mother and your child."

Explaining that her little girl does "eat steak and hamburgers," Coco went on saying that Chanel "likes a little snack every now and then." She went on to argue, "Why take that away from her? … If she doesn't want it, all right, that's where you stop it. But I'm not just going to say no."

Many people were left puzzled by Coco's decision to breastfeed her daughter. "She is still breastfeeding her. That's just weird at five years old. Come on. That's a mom that can't let the kid grow up. Let's be real here. Autonomy is a very important part of growing up. Helicopter mom needs to take a breather. Ok I said it," an online critic wrote in the comment section of a post uploaded on the Instagram page dedicated to her little one.

"Breastfed at 5 and stroller yes Coco is tripping and has attachment issues let the child grow into a child who's getting older," another chimed in. "Wow now we see it's all her mama bear. Ice T man step up. Say something."

Ice-T then hilariously slammed the critics by saying that he's also a "titty lover." Taking to his Twitter account, the 63-year-old rapper wrote, "Lol. When it's all said and done I guess I'll be known as a Titty Lover... I can live with that."

In a separate tweet, the "I'm Your Pusher" rapper set the record straight, "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD…" He continued, "She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!"