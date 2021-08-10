 
 

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Married... with Children' alum has received support from people that she knows 'who also have this condition' after she was diagnosed a few months ago.

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christina Applegate has opened up to her fans about her medical condition. Taking to Twitter to share the unfortunate news, the actress reveals that she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis several months ago.

"Hi friends," the 49-year-old first greeted her fans in the Monday, August 9 tweet. "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS." Admitting that "it's been a strange journey," she's grateful that she has "been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition."

"It's been a tough road," the former child actress reiterated, before showing her positive attitude, "But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

Christina Applegate's Tweet

Christina Applegate revealed her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis.

  See also...

Christina has since been showered with messages of support from her followers. "Wouldn't wish it on anyone. I hope you find the rx that works for you," one person, who also has ML, wrote to her. "And you're right, the road keeps going. You have to keep your hopes high and not let it bring you down. Not once did I ever let it beat me. I was diagnosed 2011. Been on Tysabri since '14. Couldn't be happier."

Another shared, "My mum has had this disease now for almost 40 years, Christina. She has her days but is mostly in good health at 71. Stay POSITIVE as she's sure that it is 80 percent of the battle right there. All the best to you and your loved ones. From little old me in Australia."

A third encouraged the "Anchorman: The Legend Continues" star, "Damn! Well let's face it. You are a true inspiration. Just keep doing what you're doing. Keep swinging. Keep ducking. You're a fighter. We're always rooting for you."

"B***h you got this," someone simply wrote. One other shared her/his experience with the autoimmune disease, "I am so sorry to read your news. I have MS too dx'd 2008 I'm not gonna lie, it's hard but some days are better than others. Get the right treatment for you, don't be pressured into which meds to have. Do wot makes u & Ur body comfortable. You got this, sending lots of love xx."

You can share this post!

Bekah Martinez Defends Coco Austin Against 'Disgustingly Judgmental' Criticism of Nursing Daughter

'The Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Joins 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Brooks Laich Caught Kissing Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Over a Year After Julianne Hough Split

Brooks Laich Caught Kissing Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Over a Year After Julianne Hough Split

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Wins Silver in Team Show Jumping Final at Tokyo Olympics

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Wins Silver in Team Show Jumping Final at Tokyo Olympics