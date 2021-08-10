'Jeopardy!' Host Frontrunner Mike Richards Denies 'The Price Is Right' Discrimination Accusations

Instagram TV

In a memo which is sent to staff, the 'Jeopardy!' executive producer confirms that he's approached to be the new permanent host of the long-running game show following Alex Trebek's death.

AceShowbiz - "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards has broken his silence on the discrimination lawsuit which named him when he served as a producer at "The Price Is Right". In a memo which was sent to staff, he also addressed rumors that he's been chosen as the new permanent host of "Jeopardy!" following Alex Trebek's death.

"Recently, 'Jeopardy!', our host search and the possibility of me hosting has been all over the news," Richards wrote in the memo, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. He then confirmed, "It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show. I was humbled and deeply honored."

However, Richards noted that "no final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing. I know I have mentioned this to you all before, but the choice on this is not my decision and never has been. Throughout this search, Sony's top priority has always been to continue the incredible legacy you and Alex built."

Later, Richards touched on the allegations that he mistreated female employee during his tenure at "The Price Is Right" a decade ago. "These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on 'The Price is Right'," Richards explained.

"I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent ... I would not say anything to disrespect anyone's pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys," he added.

He concluded, "For us, I realize there is a lot going on right now as we ramp up for the new season. Please do not hesitate to reach out of you have any questions or concerns. It is truly an honor to get to work with all of you to produce this amazing show, and I look forward to the days ahead as we get back into production."

Back then, model Brandi Cochran claimed that Richards didn't talk to her as frequently as before after she announced her pregnancy, She was awarded more than $7.7 million in compensatory and punitive damages in 2012 over the claims.