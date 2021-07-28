 
 

Kelly Clarkson Ordered to Pay $200,000 Monthly Support to Ex Brandon Blackstock

According to court documents, the former 'American Idol' winner will start to pay spousal and child support in April based on her monthly income of $1.5 million.

  • Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has been ordered by a court to pay Brandon Blackstock monthly support based on her monthly income of $1.5 million. According to the legal documents, the former "American Idol" winner must pay her ex-husband $200,000 every month for spousal and child support.

The judge heard arguments from both parties and reached the decision after learning how much the 39-year-old singer was making. Per court documents, she earned $1,583,617 a month from her various gigs. The order also said that the payments will start in April 2021.

The judge states that Kelly will "pay child support to Brandon for the benefit of the minor children, River Rose Blackstock, born June 12, 2014, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, born April 12, 2016, in the amount of $45,601 per month." Brandon himself had been seeking $436,000 a month in support. He believed his ex should be on the hook for $301,000 a month in spousal support and $135,000 a month in child support.

Kelly will also have to pay her ex $1.25 million to cover his legal fees. The divorce has yet to be finalized but the temporary support order will cover things until a settlement is reached. The "Because Of You" hitmaker filed for divorce from her husband in June 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage. She has since been granted primary custody of their two kids, 7-year-old River and 5-year-old Remington.

Back in March, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" host told Gwyneth Paltrow that she "can't even imagine" getting married again after her split from Brandon. "You've been married for two years. I mean, coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again," she said on her show.

After the ex-wife of Chris Martin said that "it just takes time," Kelly replied, "I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me." She went on to stress, "I'm actually not looking for it."

