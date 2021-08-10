 
 

Tyson Fury Asks for Prayers as Newborn Baby Is in Intensive Care

Tyson Fury Asks for Prayers as Newborn Baby Is in Intensive Care
Instagram
Celebrity

The boxing champion reveals his wife Paris has given birth to a baby girl but the newborn has a rocky start as she has to stay in intensive care following her birth.

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyson Fury's newborn baby is in intensive care.

The professional boxer and his "Loose Women" star wife Paris welcomed their sixth child together, a baby girl named Athena, on Sunday (08Aug21) morning, and Tyson has revealed the tot is in ICU but is "stable."

He wrote on Instagram, "Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well - hopefully she comes out of ICU today."

"Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless."

  See also...

The couple - which married in 2009 - also have Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months, together.

In February, Tyson - who has previously admitted he wants as many as 11 children - revealed Paris was pregnant again.

He said, "Paris is pregnant again and the Lord has blessed us definitely with another child and I'm very thankful. Got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, they're all healthy. That's the most important thing, you know, your health and your family. Nothing else really matters. Your job, your money, your wealth, your career, none of that really matters because you can get another job, you can start snooker or you can go make more money."

"It doesn't really matter but the one thing you can't get back is your family. You can't get back time lost and that's the crazy thing about it all."

You can share this post!

This Is Why Fans Excited Over Larry David Getting Cut From Barack Obama's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Pete Davidson Rents Out Movie Theater for Fans to Watch 'The Suicide Squad' for Free
Related Posts
Tyson Fury's Fifth Child Arrives Three Weeks Early

Tyson Fury's Fifth Child Arrives Three Weeks Early

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

The Whitest Kids U' Know Co-Founder Trevor Moore Dead at 41 After 'Tragic' Accident

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Arrive at Barack Obama's Birthday Bash Amid Guest List Limitation

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

50 Cent Under Fire for Mocking Plus-Size Girls

Brooks Laich Caught Kissing Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Over a Year After Julianne Hough Split

Brooks Laich Caught Kissing Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir Over a Year After Julianne Hough Split