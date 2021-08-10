'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Accused Show's Producers of 'Negligence' Before Her Death

TLC Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "My 600-lb Life" star Gina Marie Krasley sued the show's producers before her death earlier this month. According to a new report, Krasley filed a lawsuit against the filmmakers of the TLC show in February 2020.

In the Texas court documents obtained by E! News, the late TV star accused the producers of negligence. Krasley also alleged that the filmmakers caused her intentional affliction of emotional distress.

In the suit, the reality star sued producers Megalomedia Inc and LLC, parent company DBA Holdings and contracting company Mansfield Films, for more than $1 million. All of them are owned by Jonathan Nowzaradan, who is the son of the show's doctor, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan who is also known as "Dr. Now".

She claimed that Dr. Now made her do an extreme weight-loss diet for the show. However, they "required" her to eat "excessive amounts of food" while filming to fit their "narrative." Krasley felt that the show wanted to "portray her as someone who could not follow a diet." The lawsuit further stated that Krasley was allegedly "not permitted" to proceed under his care because Dr. Now felt disappointed by her progress.

Krasley also accused the producers of breaching their duty of reasonable care by not doing a psychological evaluation before putting her on a diet, providing adequate mental health services and causing emotional distress for ratings among others. It was also stated in the suit that their actions were "so extreme" and went "beyond all possible bounds of decency" despite knowing that extreme diets can cause depression and suicide.

Producers of "My 600-lb Life" allegedly responded to the lawsuit in March, denying the allegations. In a court filing, they claimed that any injuries she suffered were due to her "own negligent conduct."

Krasley passed away in her Tuckerton, New Jersey home on August 1. According to reports, the reality TV star died in the comfort of her own home surrounded by family. The cause of her death remains unknown as obituary did not reveal the information regarding the circumstance of her death.