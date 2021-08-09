Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Posts About 'Better Days' Amid Tristan Thompson Trade to California

Instagram Celebrity

After the NBA player is traded to the Sacramento Kings, the former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' lets out a quote about 'happiness' and 'being able to enjoy life with a peaceful mind' without 'craving for more.'

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has got people wondering about her social media posts. After news broke that Tristan Thompson has been traded to play basketball in California, the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" let out some cryptic quotes about "better days."

On Sunday, August 8, the 37-year-old shared some optimistic quotes on her Instagram Stories. "Every situation in life is temporary. So, when life is good, make sure you enjoy and receive it fully," one snap read. "And when life is not so good, remember that it will not last forever, and better days are on the way."

In a previous Story, Khloe shared inspirational words about "real happiness." The quote attributed to Yung Pueblo read, "They asked her, 'What is real happiness?' She answered, 'Happiness is not fulfilling every pleasure or getting every outcome you desire.' " The note continued, "Happiness is being able to enjoy life with a peaceful mind that is not constantly craving for more. It is the Inner peace that comes with embracing change."

In a following Story, the daughter of Kris Jenner posted other wise words about being kind to others. The quote read, "Today you could be standing next to someone who is trying their best not to fall apart. Whatever you do today, do it with kindness in your heart."

Her cryptic posts came after her ex Tristan, who is also the father of her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, was moving to the West coast after one season playing for the Boston Celtics. Instead of being across the country, the basketball player will now be in Sacramento, California.

Khloe and Tristan allegedly called it quits in late June. "They're getting along. There is no drama," a source told Page Six of their split, adding that "everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting."

On June 18, Tristan was reportedly seen entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party. An insider told Daily Mail, "Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up... When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled."

A few days ago, however, it was reported that Khloe is "not interested" to rekindle her romance with Tristan. A source spilled to PEOPLE that they "are not back together." The source continued, "They get along well though. Khloe is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now."

"He can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back," the insider went on to claim. "She just won't go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True."