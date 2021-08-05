 
 

Khloe Kardashian 'Not Interested' to Rekindle Romance With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian 'Not Interested' to Rekindle Romance With Tristan Thompson
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, who called it quits with the Boston Celtics player more than one month prior, reportedly is 'happy being single.'

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian apparently has enjoyed her time being a single woman. More than a month after she split from Tristan Thompson, it was reported the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum is "not interested" to rekindle her romance with him.

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together," a source told PEOPLE. "They get along well though. Khloe is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too. She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now."

"He can be very charming and he definitely keeps trying to get her back," the insider went on claiming. "She just won't go there. She seems to enjoy just focusing on True."

  See also...

Khloe and Tristan allegedly called it quits in late June. "They're getting along. There is no drama," a source told Page Six of their split, adding that "everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting."

The split arrived after Tristan was reportedly seen entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party on June 18. An insider told Daily Mail, "Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up... When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled."

Following the breakup, Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom tried to shoot his shot with her. In July, he sent a flirty comment on her Instagram post, calling the reality star "hottie." Lamar was then dissed by Tristan, prompting the 41-year-old former NBA star to delete his comment.

Khloe, however, seemingly has ruled out the possibility of getting back together with Lamar. "Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship," a source told E! News. "She has completely moved on from that chapter… [She] learned a lot from her and Lamar's relationship and would never go back."

You can share this post!

Blake Shelton Admits He's Been 'Awkward' With Adam Levine and Other Friends After Wedding Snubs

Simone Biles Gets Emotional After Taylor Swift Calls Her 'Hero' Following Tokyo Olympic Win
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Khloe Kardashian Angered Australian TV Reporter for Posting Photo Without Credit

Khloe Kardashian Angered Australian TV Reporter for Posting Photo Without Credit

Khloe Kardashian on Raising Daughter True as White Mom: Discussing Race Is a Must

Khloe Kardashian on Raising Daughter True as White Mom: Discussing Race Is a Must

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

FBG Duck's Mom Vents Anger at Violence in Chicago After Rapper Edai's Death in Shooting

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery