NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison
In the footage from a recorded phone call, the 'Outside Today' rapper looks in good spirits, three months since he was arrested by federal agents executing a federal warrant.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has resurfaced in a new video from prison. On Sunday, August 8, footage circulated online of the rapper during a recorded phone call with someone unseen.

It's not known what he was talking in the video as it was muted, but he looked fit and appeared to be in good spirits. He sported his natural curly hair which was parted in the middle as he held a phone with his hand and occasionally looked into the camera.

It marks the first time YoungBoy is publicly seen in months. He was previously last seen in a picture that surfaced on the Internet in early April. In the said image, the Baton Rogue native was seen donning an orange prison garb while being surrounded by fellow inmates. He grinned from ear-to-ear while posing for a group selfie with his new friends behind bars.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was arrested in March after attempting to flee from police in Baton Rogue, La. He was stopped by federal agents executing a federal warrant on drug- and weapons-related charges from a September 2020 arrest, but he abandoned his car and took off on foot.

After a search using a K9, he was found and charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The 21-year-old star has been incarcerated at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center since April 13. In July, his request to be released on bail was denied after federal prosecutors presented new evidence of unflattering photos of YoungBoy appearing to carry firearms with a 10-year-old boy on the set of a music video. He has been ordered to remain in jail until his trial.

