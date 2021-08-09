Jon Gosselin's GF Sparks Breakup Rumors While Revealing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

Colleen Conrad, who began dating the former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star in 2014, doesn't mention her boyfriend when talking about the support she received.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jon Gosselin might have parted ways with his longtime girlfriend. Colleen Conrad, who has dated the former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star for years, has sparked breakup rumors when she came forward with her breast cancer diagnosis.

Making use of Instagram on Saturday, August 7, Collen shared a compilation of photos of herself, one of which saw her smiling during a hospital visit. She first kicked off her caption, "I have been putting this off and debated even posting... I went for a mammogram on 4/15. I had put it off for almost 2 1/2 yrs due to lack of time and Covid and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast."

"Everything after that happened so fast. Then on 4/21, I got the call that is confirmed it was cancer. Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer. I was BRCA1 and 2 negative. Everything seemed so surreal," Colleen continued detailing. "I had a single mastectomy done on my right breast on 7/14/21 followed by a DIEP Flap procedure on 7/30/21 and I feel good. The DIEP flap was a personal choice for me . I am very happy with the outcome but I also had amazing surgeons at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia."

"After my surgery I found it had not spread to the nodes, thank God, and they were able to downgrade to stage 1. I'm still waiting on the Oncotype number to see if I need chemo. If less than 25 I won't," she added. "I think the first time it hit me and felt real is when I felt the lump myself in the shower. That was the first time I broke down and cried. I had not been doing monthly self-breast exams like I should have."

Noting that she feels "lucky" that the cancer was "caught early," Colleen went on to remind her followers to not "put off your mammograms and do your monthly breast exams." She further explained, "Set a monthly alarm if needed. Even men, who can also get breast cancer. Early detection will make the world of difference and give you a better fighting chance."

"I was also lucky enough to have support through amazing friends and family but mostly my 2 kids Jesse and Jordan and my sister Debbie. Even though My sister was 1200 miles away. She was always there supporting me," she concluded her lengthy post. "I have one last surgery in about 2 months but I feel good!!"

While many of Colleen's followers sent her well wishes, some others questioned her relationship status with Jon since she didn't mention him when talking about the support she received. One in particular asked, "Are u and Jon still in a relationship?" Another commented, "I hope Jon was there for you as well! I'm so sorry this happened to you. [red heart emoji] prayers."

It's unclear whether Colleen and Jon are still together. The pair, however, still follow each other on Instagram. The mother of two also hasn't deleted her pictures with the 44-year-old. Colleen's latest post with Jon dated back in November 2020 when she celebrated their 6th anniversary.

Colleen and Jon began dating in 2014, five years after his divorce from Kate Gosselin. With Kate, Jon shares eight children.