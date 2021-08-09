 
 

Bob Odenkirk Overwhelmed by People's 'Expectations' of Him After Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk Overwhelmed by People's 'Expectations' of Him After Heart Attack
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

Giving an update on his recovery after collapsing on the set of 'Better Call Saul', the actor says he has received messages from people who tell him he makes 'the world slightly better.'

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bob Odenkirk has told his fans and friends to keep their expectations of him "reasonable" amid his recovery. Giving an update on his condition following a heart attack on the set of his series "Better Call Saul", the actor said he has received messages from people who spoke highly of him.

"I am doing great," the 58-year-old first assured his followers via his tweet posted on Saturday, August 7. Thanking people for their well wishes, he said, "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better."

Despite being grateful for the notion, Bob thinks it's too much for him to handle as he jokingly added, "Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"

Bob collapsed while filming the "Breaking Bad" spin-off in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 27. He was rushed to the hospital and was later revealed to have suffered a "small heart attack."

  See also...

Breaking his silence on his medical emergency, the Saul Goodman depicter tweeted later that month, "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much... I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Josh Sapan, chief executive officer of America's AMC Networks, home to "Better Call Saul", recently expressed his relief that Bob is getting better. "[Bob is] someone who's very close to us and our company. We have been lucky enough to know and work with Bob for a very long time," he said during a company bosses' call with Wall Street analysts.

"[Bob is] someone who's very close to us and our company. We have been lucky enough to know and work with Bob for a very long time," he continued. "It's close to impossible to spend any time around Bob without developing great appreciation for his talents and spirit and who he is as a person. We are so glad he's on the mend and just wanted to pause and wish him all the best in his recovery, which is now underway."

It's not clear if the Emmy winner's medical scare will affect the upcoming sixth and final season of the crime drama series.

You can share this post!

Jon Gosselin's GF Sparks Breakup Rumors While Revealing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Lindsey Buckingham Adamant 'Pretty Much Everyone' in Fleetwood Mac Want Him Back
Related Posts
Bob Odenkirk's Recovery From Heart Attack Delights AMC CEO

Bob Odenkirk's Recovery From Heart Attack Delights AMC CEO

Bob Odenkirk Breaks Silence on 'Small Heart Attack' After Collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' Set

Bob Odenkirk Breaks Silence on 'Small Heart Attack' After Collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' Set

Bob Odenkirk in Stable Condition After Heart Related Collapse on 'Better Call Saul' Set

Bob Odenkirk in Stable Condition After Heart Related Collapse on 'Better Call Saul' Set

Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing While Filming 'Better Call Saul'

Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing While Filming 'Better Call Saul'

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now