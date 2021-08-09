Bob Odenkirk Overwhelmed by People's 'Expectations' of Him After Heart Attack

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

Giving an update on his recovery after collapsing on the set of 'Better Call Saul', the actor says he has received messages from people who tell him he makes 'the world slightly better.'

AceShowbiz - Bob Odenkirk has told his fans and friends to keep their expectations of him "reasonable" amid his recovery. Giving an update on his condition following a heart attack on the set of his series "Better Call Saul", the actor said he has received messages from people who spoke highly of him.

"I am doing great," the 58-year-old first assured his followers via his tweet posted on Saturday, August 7. Thanking people for their well wishes, he said, "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better."

Despite being grateful for the notion, Bob thinks it's too much for him to handle as he jokingly added, "Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"

Bob collapsed while filming the "Breaking Bad" spin-off in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 27. He was rushed to the hospital and was later revealed to have suffered a "small heart attack."

Breaking his silence on his medical emergency, the Saul Goodman depicter tweeted later that month, "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much... I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Josh Sapan, chief executive officer of America's AMC Networks, home to "Better Call Saul", recently expressed his relief that Bob is getting better. "[Bob is] someone who's very close to us and our company. We have been lucky enough to know and work with Bob for a very long time," he said during a company bosses' call with Wall Street analysts.

It's not clear if the Emmy winner's medical scare will affect the upcoming sixth and final season of the crime drama series.