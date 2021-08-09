Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced to Cancel Four Shows After Guitarist Tested Positive for COVID-19

Instagram Music

When announcing the axing of their Augusts gigs, the 'Free Bird' hitmakers offer an update on Rickey Medlocke's condition, assuring that he is responding well to treatment.

AceShowbiz - Lynyrd Skynyrd have canceled four shows after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Free Bird" hitmakers are amid a huge U.S. trek scheduled to end in November but have now axed shows in Canton, Ohio; Jackson, Mississippi; Atlanta, Georgia, and Cullman, Alabama.

The bandmembers shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, August 7, writing, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition."

"The show in Atlanta, GA on Friday, August 13 is being rescheduled and will now be Saturday, October 23."

Lynyrd Skynyrd were scheduled to headline Monday's Concert for Legends at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, sharing a bill with Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen.

The August 13 concert in Atlanta has been postponed until October 23, and the tour is currently scheduled to resume August 19 in Canandaigua, New York.

The rockers were already shorthanded as guitarist Gary Rossington has missed most of the band's summer tour after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

"He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery," representatives for the band said last month (July 2021). On the band's decision to go ahead with touring, they explained in a Facebook message, "Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y'all was a better option than canceling the performances."