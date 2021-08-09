Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Thomas Markle Jr. Slams Her in 'Big Brother VIP' Trailer

WENN/John Rainford Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle's family feud is brought all to the way to Australia. The Duchess of Sussex's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is among the cast of the new season of Australia's "Big Brother VIP" and appears to insult the royal in the show's first trailer.

Published on Sunday, August 8 by Channel 7, the trailer teases "explosive" drama from the cast. In the new footage, Thomas says, "I'm Meghan Markle's brother." The 55-year-old Oregon resident adds, "I'm the biggest brother of them all."

According to Daily Mail, Thomas then warns Meghan's husband Prince Harry. "I think she's going to ruin your life. She's very shallow," he notes. Later, the show announces in a voiceover that "have searched the country and around the world for the most fascinating stars, and I found them."

Also among the cast are Omarosa Manigault Newman and Caitlyn Jenner. Instead of a house, the cast members of "Big Brother VIP" will live together in a hotel.

It's not the first time for Thomas to speak badly of Meghan in public. Back in 2018, he wrote a letter to the Duke of Sussex in which he called his sister a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage."



He also claimed in an interview with Daily Mail in the same year that "since Hollywood and being on that show ["Suits"] -- being a celebrity has changed her." The window fitter continued, "Maybe she feels like she is above everybody, maybe even more now. But if she wasn’t with Prince Harry right now -- even if she was still on Suits right now -- she would have stopped what she was doing to go and visit [her father] and make sure he's OK."

"I think [the family's ongoing feud] got ignored and swept under the carpet for so long," Thomas added. "It's a shame where it's ended up, especially between her and my father. She's capable of doing anything, she's just got to want to do it. If she was to make amends, by all means, she can do that. But she's got to want to do it."

Thomas also believed that Kensington Palace should have supported their father, Thomas Markle Sr., ahead of the 2018 royal wedding which he eventually didn't attend. "They've dealt with this kind of stuff for a long time and why they did it this way, that’s the big question," the reality star claimed.

"They could have looked after my dad and he would have been happy. I don't think he deserves that kind of treatment from her. I think she owes him emotionally, as his daughter, to support him the way he supported her," he said. "To see all this go on in the media, from their relationship being so close and so tight-knit all her life to come to this, like, she doesn’t want to deal with him. For what reasons, I don't know."