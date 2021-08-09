 
 

Kylie Jenner Gets Candid How Long It Takes to Perfect Her Glamorous Look

Kylie Jenner Gets Candid How Long It Takes to Perfect Her Glamorous Look
Instagram
Celebrity

Joined by makeup artist Ariel Tejada in a tutorial video, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admits while the duration of the routine was her least favorite part, it is worth every second.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner's make-up routine takes three-and-a-half hours to complete. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and Kylie Cosmetics boss has confessed she spends ages perfecting her trademark glamorous look.

Speaking in a make-up tutorial video, she said, "First of all, I work on my phone all day, and then the only way I'm gonna get through three and a half hours of make-up with you is if I entertain myself a little."

The younger sister of Kendall Jenner, who was joined by makeup artist Ariel Tejada, went on to admit that the duration of her glam routine is her least favorite part. Still, she was quick to add, "But at the end I'm happy. You know it's - every second is worth it but he takes forever. He takes forever."

Ariel has also shared his favorite part of working with Kylie in the 11-minute video. "My favorite thing about working with you is that you always make it a fun environment," he explained. "Like she's created such a beautiful family within all of us. It's not just: 'Come and do your job,' type thing. It's like we're all a family and we're all in here to do this together."

  See also...

Kylie previously opened up about her mother Kris Jenner's beauty advice, noting she learned lots about skincare from the Kardashian family matriarch.

"My first experience was definitely with face wash! I went through that typical teenage stage and needed a good, simple face wash for day and night," she explained.

"My mom really helped me navigate through all of that - and she knew exactly what products to buy having done it so many times with my older sisters!"

You can share this post!

Joel Kinnaman Recalls Coming Close to Being Written Out of 'The Suicide Squad'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Forced to Cancel Four Shows After Guitarist Tested Positive for COVID-19
Related Posts
Topless Kylie Jenner Dripped in Gold in Sultry Instagram Picture

Topless Kylie Jenner Dripped in Gold in Sultry Instagram Picture

Kylie Jenner's Fans Drag Flo Milli for Dubbing Herself and Travis Scott 'Barbie and Ken'

Kylie Jenner's Fans Drag Flo Milli for Dubbing Herself and Travis Scott 'Barbie and Ken'

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gives a Tour of Her Own Office at Kylie Cosmetics' Headquarters

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gives a Tour of Her Own Office at Kylie Cosmetics' Headquarters

Kylie Jenner Blasted for Looking 'Unrecognizable' in Resurfaced Old Pics

Kylie Jenner Blasted for Looking 'Unrecognizable' in Resurfaced Old Pics

Most Read
Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

Reba McEntire Says 'It's Not Fun' as She and Beau Rex Linn Got COVID-19 Despite Being Vaccinated

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

These Celebrities Get Honest on Why They Removed Breast Implants

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now

Da Brat Weighs In on Being Openly Gay in Hip-Hop Now