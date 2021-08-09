Kylie Jenner Gets Candid How Long It Takes to Perfect Her Glamorous Look

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner's make-up routine takes three-and-a-half hours to complete. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and Kylie Cosmetics boss has confessed she spends ages perfecting her trademark glamorous look.

Speaking in a make-up tutorial video, she said, "First of all, I work on my phone all day, and then the only way I'm gonna get through three and a half hours of make-up with you is if I entertain myself a little."

The younger sister of Kendall Jenner, who was joined by makeup artist Ariel Tejada, went on to admit that the duration of her glam routine is her least favorite part. Still, she was quick to add, "But at the end I'm happy. You know it's - every second is worth it but he takes forever. He takes forever."

Ariel has also shared his favorite part of working with Kylie in the 11-minute video. "My favorite thing about working with you is that you always make it a fun environment," he explained. "Like she's created such a beautiful family within all of us. It's not just: 'Come and do your job,' type thing. It's like we're all a family and we're all in here to do this together."

Kylie previously opened up about her mother Kris Jenner's beauty advice, noting she learned lots about skincare from the Kardashian family matriarch.

"My first experience was definitely with face wash! I went through that typical teenage stage and needed a good, simple face wash for day and night," she explained.

"My mom really helped me navigate through all of that - and she knew exactly what products to buy having done it so many times with my older sisters!"