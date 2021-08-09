Erykah Badu Removes Video of Barack Obama Maskless at 60th Birthday Party

WENN Celebrity

The 'Otherside of the Game' singer has yanked off a video taken from the star-studded party hosted by the former U.S. president to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Erykah Badu has deleted a video of Barack Obama dancing at his 60th birthday party on Saturday (07Aug21), after event organisers issued a strict "no photography" rule for the event.

In the now-deleted clip, the former U.S. President was seen dancing without a face covering during the bash held at his estate in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

But Badu wasn't the only guest to fall foul of event organisers' attempts to guard the former American leader's privacy - rapper Trap Beckham and his manager, TJ Chapman, also shared images from the event.

"Had to delete everything due to the rules. It was epic for sure. If any videos surface, it's going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before," Beckham, real name Travis Cave, told the New York Post before Erykah's own video was uploaded.

The rapper also shared photos of himself and Chapman smoking huge marijuana cigarettes. Cannabis usage is legal in Massachusetts.

Conservative politicians have jumped at the chance to criticise Obama for going maskless and for originally planning to entertain 475 guests.

The former President "significantly scaled back" his guest list to "include only family and close friends" at the outdoor event.

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Hudson, Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles, Bradley Cooper, and Don Cheadle were also reportedly in attendance, with Pearl Jam expected to perform.

According to the New York Post, Trap performed a version of his hit "Birthday B**ch" for Barack, who was also reportedly serenaded by Alicia Keys and John Legend.