Sugababes Star Heidi Range Delighted to Introduce Baby No. 2
The '2 Hearts' singer is over the moon after giving birth to her second child with husband Alex Partakis, proudly showing off the newborn on her social media.

  • Aug 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Sugababes singer Heidi Range has given birth to her second daughter.

Heidi announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Sunday (08Aug21), sharing a photo of herself holding her newborn in bed along with a snapshot of the little girl wrapped in a blanket.

"She's here! We are delighted to introduce you to our little bundle of joy: Athena Veronica Partakis Born at 9.05pm, August 5th 2021, 6lb 1oz of pure love (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

She and husband Alex Partakis also share daughter Aurelia, three.

The "2 Hearts" hitmaker suffered two devastating miscarriages in 18 months as she shared in March (2021) when she announced she was expecting again.

Range and Partakis have been together since early 2014 and married in Florence, Italy in 2016.

"I've had two losses since her [Aurelia], so it was quite a nerve-wracking time until I had the scans," the singer said in an interview.

"I'm one of two girls and my sister, Hayley, is my best friend. If we can give Aurelia what Hayley and I have, then that's the best gift in the world. I'm so excited for her that she is going to have that but Alex is slightly concerned about the amount of hormones that are going to be in the house."

She also admitted she was worried about not being able to have another child following the miscarriages. "I would have been heartbroken, but I always thought we were lucky as we were so blessed to have Aurelia," she opened up.

